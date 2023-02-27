LeBrun details how the Meier trade to New Jersey came together

van Riemsdyk next on the move?

It appears Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk could be on the move in the near future with Timo Meier now off the market.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Sunday that van Riemsdyk is in a "must watch" spot ahead of the deadline with several teams eyeing the pending unrestricted free agent.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported last week that it appeared to be "an inevitability" van Riemsdyk was traded, noting that the Flyers are willing to retain salary in a deal.

Johnston pointed to the Winning Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche as teams with interest in the 33-year-old.

The Golden Knights are believed to have been a finalist for Meier, who was dealt to the New Jersey Devils for a significant return Sunday. It's unclear if the Jets are still in the market for another forward after adding Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators for a second-round pick on Saturday.

van Riemsdyk has nine goals and 23 points in 39 games this season, the fifth in his second stint with the Flyers.

Selected second overall by the Flyers in the 2007 draft, van Riemsdyk spent three years with Philadelphia to open his career before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He returned to the Flyers in 2018, signing a five-year, $35 million contract in free agency.





Dumba staying put?

A pending unrestricted free agent, Matt Dumba has been reportedly on the trade block for months, but it now appears he may be staying put with the Minnesota Wild.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Sunday it would take a significant offer to convince the Wild to move Dumba.

"Look, if someone comes through and offers a boatload for him we’ll think about it, but as of right now, Matt’s playing his best hockey of the year," Guerin said. "I would bet that he’s here through the end of the year. I can’t make that promise, but he’s playing pretty good hockey right now."

Dumba, 28, has four goals and 13 points in 58 games this season. He spent two games as a healthy scratch in January before returning to the lineup and averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game this month.

Selected seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft, Dumba made his debut with the team in the 2013-14 season and has played his entire career in Minnesota.

He is currently playing of the final year of a five-year, $30 million contract, which carries a cap hit of $6 million.

In 577 career NHL games, the Regina native has 79 goals and 235 points.





Trade Bait Update

A flurry of deals over the weekend has pushed Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane to No. 1 slot, for now.

A move to the New York Rangers is reportedly close for Kane, who has spent his entire career with the Blackhawks.

Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun is No. 2 on the list as he remains out of the team's lineup for "trade-related reasons." Blackhawks defenceman Jake McCabe has moved up to No. 3 on the list, while Columbus Blue Jackets blueliner Vladislav Gavrikov and Luke Schenn of the Vancouver Canucks - who are also both out for "trade-related reasons" - complete the top five.

The eighth spot of the Trade Bait board is occupied by the St. Louis' first-round picks, as the league waits to see how quickly the Blues begin their retool after moving Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev this month. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week that the Blues were among the teams to inquire on Timo Meier, before he was dealt to the Devils on Sunday.

Where should the Penguins add?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have bounced back from a losing skid with two straight wins to reclaim the Eastern Conference's final wild-card spot entering play on Monday.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has repeatedly stated his intention to be a buyer ahead of the trade deadline, with addressing the bottom-six forward group atop his list.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined SC with Jay Onrait on Sunday and said Pittsburgh's priority ahead of the deadline should be adding speed to the forward group.

The Penguins currently have a one-point lead over the Buffalo Sabres for the final wild-card spot with one more game played. Pittsburgh is also just two points back of the New York Islanders for the top wild-card spot with four games in hand.