The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Kings facing crease questions

The Los Angeles Kings are in the thick of the playoff race in the Pacific Division largely thanks to the breakout success of goaltender Pheonix Copley since being recalled from the AHL.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the Kings do not appear set to make a move to acquire rental, with the team focused on long-term options in the summer.

"It’s possible but what the Kings are talking about internally is probably having better options come the off-season," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "It’s crazy, they are riding Phoenix Copley who is 15-3-1 since being called in but the only goalie signed in the entire organization beyond this season is Cal Petersen who has been demoted. Jonathan Quick is up, he is 37 years old, they have to attend [to] the goaltending position, but I’ve been told they are not that interested in pending UFAs like Cam Talbot or Antti Raanta. They are looking for a long-term fit.

Copley, 31, has a .897 save percentage and a 2.92 goals-against average while seeing significant time in the NHL for just the second time in his career. Copley, who saw action in two games with the Washington last season, saw his only other extended run in the league with the Capitals in 2018-19. He went 16-7-3 that season with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against in 27 games. He carries a cap hit of $825,000 this season.

Quick has a 8-12-4 record this season with a .881 save percentage and a 3.41 GAA. He is in the last season of a 10-year contract and carries a cap hit of $5.8 million.

Lastly, Petersen has posted a 9-7-1 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA since moving to the AHL's Ontario Reign after clearing waivers earlier this season. Signed through 2024-25 at cap hit of $5 million, he started this season 5-3-2 with the Kings with a .868 save percentage and a 3.75 GAA.

The Kings enter play Wednesday tied for first with the Seattle Kraken for first in the Pacific Division, but with four games played. The Vegas Golden Knights are one point back with two games in hand, while the Edmonton Oilers are three points back with three games in hand.



Canucks 'surprised' by Demko speculation

The Vancouver Canucks appear to be open for business after dealing captain Bo Horvat on Monday to the New York Islanders.

While speculation has followed plenty of players on the team's roster this season, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Canucks were surprised to see rumours surrounding injured goaltender Thatcher Demko.

It's a different story for Brock Boeser, though, as the Canucks continue to receive calls on the winger, with interested parties gauging whether the Canucks will retain any of his $6.65 million cap hit through 2024-25.

"Well, and obviously now the ball is rolling in the trade front for the Vancouver Canucks and the team has let it be known – as they have for several weeks now – that every option will be considered," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "They still have a tremendous amount of interest in Brock Boeser as an example, but clubs need to know whether or not the Canucks are willing to retain salary because he has term remaining on his deal and I’m sure the Canucks are saying: Well, that’s fine, but make your best offer and we’ll make a decision whether or not it can be justified after that. There is no guarantee that Boeser is going to move before the deadline.

"Meanwhile, not to jinx us here the Canucks need Thatcher Demko to get back healthy and in the crease but I know team sources are a little surprised with all his trade speculation."

Demko has been sidelined since Dec. 1 with a lower-body injury. He was initially given a timeline of six weeks for recovery, but has not yet resumed skating. General manager Patrik Allvin said over the weekend Demko will likely be out another three weeks.

The 27-year-old has a 3-10-2 record with an .833 save percentage and a 3.93 goals-against average. He is signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $5 million.

Boeser, 25, has nine goals and 30 points in 41 games this season. He is a four-time 20-goal scorer, having scored a career-high 29 goals with the Canucks as a rookie in 2017-18.

Calgary Flames TradeCentre lookahead

Edmonton Oilers TradeCentre lookahead

The conversation in Edmonton remains the same one month out from the NHL trade deadline and it revolves around the team's defence. Who will the Oilers target to shore up their blueline? Ryan Rishaug has more.

Winnipeg Jets TradeCentre Lookahead

