The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Devils the front-runners for Meier

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that all signs point to the New Jersey Devils being the front-runners for San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier at this moment but there's still to work to be done. He adds there is no trade yet but the Devils and Sharks are working at it.

All signs point to the New Jersey Devils being the front-runners for Timo Meier at this moment but there's still work to be done. No trade yet. But the Devils and Sharks are working at it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

LeBrun reported earlier today the Sharks informed the Carolina Hurricanes late Saturday night that they were out of the trade sweepstakes for Meier, with the Devils and Vegas Golden Knights emerging as the two favourites to acquire him as of Sunday morning.

Hearing that San Jose informed Carolina late last night that the 'Canes were out on Timo Meier...@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

I believe the Sharks are down to 2 teams in the Timo Meier trade talks and my sense is those 2 teams are New Jersey and Vegas. So, still work to be done. Obviously a fluid situation, but I think that's where things are at right now.@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

The pending restricted free agent remains No. 1 on TSN's Trade Bait board. The 26-year-old has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. In 451 career games this is the Sharks, the Herisau, Switzerland native has 154 goals and 162 assists for 316 points. The Sharks selected Meier ninth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Kane deal to take more time

While indications remain positive on a deal that would send forward Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the trade itself likely won't be executed before Wednesday. The deal could come even closer to Friday's 3 p.m. deadline as the cap implication of acquiring Kane improve with each day.

While all indications remain positive on a Patrick Kane to #NYR deal eventually coming to fruition, the trade itself likely won't be executed before Wednesday. It could even come closer to Friday's 3 p.m. deadline because the salary cap implications improve with each passing day. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 26, 2023

The 34-year-old pending free agent who carries a cap hit of $10.5M has ascended up TSN's Trade Bait board large in part to his recent tear. After a slow start to the season, Kane has heated up and now has 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points in 54 games this season.

Kane has been vocal regarding his wish to go to the Rangers. On Feb. 10, Kane admitted was not thrilled to see the Blueshirts acquire forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues.

"It's not like the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," Kane said at the time. "I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons."

"If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at," he added. "It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal, so it is what it is."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger also reports that it`s believed Kane is no longer with the team and has returned home while the process is playing out.