Insider Trading: When will Patrick Kane decide on his future for the rest of the season?

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Could Gavrikov be available at a discount?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports the Columbus Blue Jackets are moving into contingency plans after seeing a deal to send Vladislav Gavrikov to the Boston Bruins fall through.

The Bruins, who were looking to shed salary to add Gavrikov, acquired defenceman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Thursday, shedding Craig Smith's salary from their books while trading three draft picks.

Now, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wonders if the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs or Los Angeles Kings will look to move in on Gavrikov, perhaps at a discounted price.

Great stuff here from @Aportzline. Deal with Boston falls through.

I wonder, can Edmonton, Toronto, L.A. or another team get Gavrikov at a smaller discount now? https://t.co/T60oaWvIf2 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston previously reported that the Blue Jackets were looking for a three-asset return for Gavrikov, including a first-round pick.

"I think there's still some 'sticker shock' on the price because the Blue Jackets are sticking, at least to this point, to a three-draft pick kind of return: a first, a third and a fourth at least one team was told this week and I think what makes that even tougher is the fact that this player is a pending unrestricted free agent," Johnston said on Insider Trading last week. "It doesn't sound like he's inclined to talk to whatever team ends up acquiring him about an extension at this point in time and so you'd be spending those three assets for a rental player who probably wants to become a free agent this summer."

Gavrikov has three goals and seven assists in 52 games this season, his fourth with the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has been out of the lineup since Feb. 11 as a trade-related scratch.

Senators out on Chychrun?

The Ottawa Senators cleared $4.5 million in cap space for this season and next by trading Nikita Zaitsev this week, but that space does not appear to be earmarked for Jakob Chychrun.

The Senators have been tied to the Arizona Coyotes throughout his lengthy stay on the TSN Trade Bait board, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the price tag is too high for Ottawa to get involved at this point.

"(Wednesday's trade) was a move from Ottawa’s perspective that was just as much about setting up the cap for this summer as it is for the next week here before the trade deadline, but I will say that Pierre Dorion’s phone has absolutely lit up since the Zaitsev deal because his counterparts know that he’s more open for business than ever," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "Yes, he’s looking for defence, but he’s also looking for help at centre if he can pull that off before the deadline.

"The one player I’ll tell you that Ottawa does not appear to be in on right now is Jakob Chychrun. I know a lot of people have linked Ottawa to Chychrun, the price has just been too high for Ottawa’s liking at this point. It can change with one phone call, but right now the Senators are not in on Chychrun."

Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reported earlier this week the Coyotes' ask for Chychrun, who's signed for two more seasons at a $4.6 million cap hit, remains at two first-round picks or a first-round pick and a top prospect.

Cost for Jacob Chycryn remains any combination of two first round picks or a first and a prospect that would equal a first. The #Yotes appear to be in no rush and will keep him if they don’t get what they want. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) February 22, 2023

The 24-year-old defenceman has been out of the lineup since Feb. 10 as he continues to be scratched for "trade-related reasons."



All eyes on Kane

With exactly one week remaining until the trade deadline, all eyes are on the suddenly red-hot Patrick Kane to see whether he will waive his no-move clause for a trade to a contender.

The Chicago Blackhawks winger, who has seven goals and 10 points in his past four games, has yet to inform the team of his decision.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports there is no shortage of interest in Kane ahead of the deadline, with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars among the potentially interested parties.

"Well there is word, but not the word everyone is looking for because it remains a mystery as to what Patrick Kane is going to do," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "This is essentially headed to overtime because at this stage we did expect there would be some clarity on Patrick Kane’s future, but on this day he is still mulling over his future. The Chicago Blackhawks are in San Jose this weekend where it is expected that Patrick Kane will have some face-to-face time with his California-based agent Pat Brisson and any day now we expect some clarity.

"In the meantime everyone is waiting, that includes Chicago, that includes perhaps the New York Rangers, the Edmonton Oilers, who are keeping tabs just in case, maybe the Dallas Stars. Everyone is waiting to find out what one of the hottest scorers in hockey wants to do."

The Rangers appeared to be out of the Kane sweepstakes after acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko earlier this month, but Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports the team will try to make a deal if Kane is open to it.

Brooks notes there are several hurdles involved in reaching a deal as the Rangers are not open to parting with their remaining 2023 first-round pick and squeezing Kane's significant cap hit - $10.5 million without salary retained - will prove difficult.

New York sat Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn for "roster management reasons" and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes the Rangers continues to talk to teams around the league about brokering a deal, which could include retaining salary.

Further to the NYR sitting Kravtsov and Leschyshyn last night. The Rangers continue to talk to teams about brokering. Perhaps, a deal similar to what we’ve witnessed in the past week. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2023

Kane spoke openly of his disappointment in the Tarasenko trade this month, stating the Rangers were "a team I was definitely looking at."

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, the 34-year-old winger has has 16 goals and 45 points in 54 games.



Plan B for teams chasing Meier?

While there continues to be no shortage of interest in pending restricted free agent Timo Meier, a backup option appears to have emerged for those who miss out on the San Jose Sharks winger.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA James van Riemsdyk is drawing plenty of attention ahead the deadline and will likely be dealt by 3pm ET next Friday.

"There certainly seems to be some crossover with James van Riemsdyk, the veteran Philadelphia Flyers winger, from some of the teams that are in on Meier," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "Obviously these teams are lining up some, perhaps, secondary type options should the domino fall not in a direction they would like.

"I’m looking at Winnipeg, Vegas, Carolina, you know some teams that are not in on Meier, like Minnesota and Colorado I believe are keeping tabs on JVR. Look there was some question at some point, with a $7 million cap hit whether James van Riemsdyk would be moved at this deadline. I think with the level of interest and the fact that the Flyers are willing to retain some salary, it is an inevitability that he will be traded in the next week or so."

van Riemsdyk, 33, has nine goals and 23 points in 39 games this season.

Johnston broke down the potential return for the Sharks in a Meier trade last week, with San Jose looking for three pieces back, including a first-round pick.

The 26-year-old has 31 goals and 52 points in 57 games this season.





Will Monahan be moved?

The wait continues to see if Sean Monahan will be healthy ahead of the deadline, with an update expected in the coming days.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there could be interest in Monahan from contenders, but his health will be the deciding factor.

"The Montreal Canadiens and teams around the National Hockey League are expecting that Monahan’s status will be updated early next week," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "What does that prognosis look like? If it’s positive and there is a good chance that he’s able to come back either just before the deadline or shortly thereafter, then it makes sense, it’s possible that an NHL team looking for a veteran, depth centre would step up and at least inquire about Sean Monahan. Based on his play when healthy this season in Montreal, he could turn out to be a steal, but he has to be healthy."

Monahan resumed skating last week from an injury sustained on Dec. 5, but has yet to return to the team's lineup. The pending unrestricted free agent has six goals and 17 points in 25 games this season.