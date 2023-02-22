Countdown to TradeCentre: Surprise sellers and buyers to shake things up at the deadline?

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Blues ready to buy?

The St. Louis Blues have been a clear seller this month, moving out veterans Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly in separate deals for significant returns.

Now, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Blues are looking to move into a re-tool and have inquired with the San Jose Sharks about pending restricted free agent Timo Meier.

"Yeah, maybe they’re doing a bit of everything," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told reporters over the weekend that he wants this to be a pretty quick re-tool. He’s looking for players who are 25, 26 years old as he reloads over the next year. Well, guess what? Timo Meier is 26 years old. And yes, we’re told the Blues have inquired with San Jose on Meier. Remember, the Blues now have three first-round picks, and my understanding is the Blues would be ready to part with two first-round picks in a package for Meier.

"But again, they’re not alone in this, there’s lots of interest. The Winnipeg Jets are also among the teams that have inquired. The Vegas Golden Knights too, and of course, the two teams that we’ve pointed out for a while now – New Jersey and Carolina. I still think they’re the frontrunners."

The Blues have slipped to 12 points back of a playoff spot entering play Wednesday, but could add Meier to a core group that already has seven players signed through at least the 2026-27 season. Forwards Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas are all signed long-term, along with defencemen Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko and goaltender Jordan Binnington.

St. Louis is on track to miss the postseason for just the second time in 12 years.





Could the Capitals be sellers?

The Washington Capitals are mired in a five-game losing skid and have slipped outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference's crowded wild-card race.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the Capitals have started to receive calls on pending unrestricted free agent Dmitry Orlov as their playoff chances plummet.

"Well, this is a potentially significant development because Orlov’s name has started to emerge in trade chatter," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "And I think there’s a couple reasons for this. The one that you key on there, the fact they’re sputtering a bit in Washington. Teams are calling general manager Brian MacLellan to see what he’s going to do with his unrestricted free agents. There’s also the fact that the Capitals have been negotiating with Orlov. And I was told by a well-placed source on Tuesday that those talks are nowhere right now, there’s no progress towards a deal.

"And so I don’t think the Capitals have given up on signing Orlov, I don’t think they’ve committed to being full on sellers, but if they get either a strong offer right now, or he’s unsigned at the end of next week, I think they have a very interesting decision on Orlov."

The 31-year-old has three goals and 19 points in 43 games this season, his 11th with the Capitals.

Orlov carries a cap hit of $5.1 million in the last of a six-year, $30.6 million contract signed with Washington in 2017.





Red Wings to hold on to Bertuzzi?

It appears Tyler Bertuzzi is set to come off the TSN Trade Bait board.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Red Wings are currently planning on holding to the pending unrestricted free agent, who is currently listed at No. 7 on the trade bait list.

"Soon, we’re going to pull names off the Trade Bait List, including Tyler Bertuzzi of the Red Wings. Now, the decision has been made, unless something goes horribly wrong this week and leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, that they want to give this group in Detroit the opportunity to really push hard for a playoff spot," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "They’re willing to take their chances on a contract extension with Bertuzzi on July 1. Again, a lot can change between now and March 3. But the Red Wings are trying to lock down a playoff spot."

The Red Wings, who are 7-3 in their last 10 including an important 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, have closed to within two points of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern conference with four games in hand on the Florida Panthers.

Bertuzzi has three goals and 13 points while playing in just 25 games this season due to various injuries. A three-time 20 goal scorer, he had a career year in 2021-22, posting 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games.

He carries a cap hit of $4.75 million in the final year of his current deal.



Predators looking towards selling

The Nashville Predators remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, but the team starting to consider their options as a seller ahead of the March 3 deadline.

The Predators enter play Wednesday seven points back of the Minnesota Wild for the final Western Conference wild-card spot with two games in hand.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the team is expected to at least the explore the market for veteran defenceman Mattias Ekholm in the coming days.

"The Predators haven’t given up on the season, they’ve got some winnable games later this week with Arizona as well as San Jose," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "But, in the meantime, I think David Poile feels he has no choice but to explore the market to protect himself and over the past several days he has talked to teams on a number of his guys. Notably, the player of interest for a lot of teams is Mattias Ekholm. He is a top four veteran defenceman and, at 32 years old, still has a couple more years left on his contract at $6.25 million and that might scare off some teams, but he is of interest.

"So again, the Preds aren’t full on sellers, but they’ve begun to investigate the market. Keep an eye on them."

The 32-year-old Ekholm has five goals and 18 points in 55 games this season, his 12th in Nashville. He is playing out the first season of a four-year contract extension signed in 2021, which runs through the 2025-26 season.

The Predators improved to 6-4 in their last 10 games with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.