What do the Maple Leafs need to address at the trade deadline?

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Will the Golden Knights replace Stone?

The Vegas Golden Knights could find themselves flush with cap space at the deadline after captain Mark Stone underwent back surgery on Wednesday.

Stone is currently ruled out indefinitely, but should he be slated to miss the remainder of the regular season, the Golden Knights could clear $9.5 million in cap space by placing him on long-term injured reserve.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic examined Vegas' options should they use the space, pointing to Timo Meier as a top option for the team to target.

Meier has 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this season with the San Jose Sharks. Stone had 17 goals and 38 points in 43 games before his injury.

Acquiring Meier, however, will likely be a costly proposition for any interested party. The 26-year-old is a restricted free agent this summer as he plays out the last of a four-year, $24 million contract, carrying a cap hit of $6 million. Due to the salary structure of that contract though, Meier is a due a $9 million qualifying offer to retain his rights ahead of July 1.

Granger adds that Jack Eichel has struggled since Stone's injury and acquiring a winger to play alongside him could be key in the team's playoff push. The 26-year-old has 15 goals and 34 points in 38 games this season, but has posted just one assist in the past eight games with Stone out of the lineup.

The Golden Knights have their first-round pick this year which could be used in any trade, but are without their second-round selection as a result of last season's Eichel trade. Pulling off a deal for Meier would be costly and potentially difficult with the division-rival Sharks, but the Vegas front office has been willing to make big moves in the past, with Stone and Eichel among their notable trades.

The Golden Knights, who have just one win in their past eight games, sit third in the Pacific Division at the All-Star break, one point back of both the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings.





Kane no longer a fit in New York?

After previously arguing the New York Rangers should acquire Patrick Kane for the their playoff run, Larry Brooks of the New York Post now wonders if the veteran winger isn't a fit on Broadway after all.

Brooks believes Kane, whose production has fallen off this season, may have a hard time adjusting to the Rangers style of play and argues the Rangers are more than just one piece away from the Stanley Cup.

The 34-year-old Kane has nine goals and 34 points in 45 games this season after a producing above a point-per-game pace in each of the previous four seasons. He's also projected to fall short of the 20-goal mark for the first time in his illustrious NHL career. Squeezing Kane under the salary cap could also prove difficult for any team as he plays out the last of an eight-year deal carrying a $10.5 million cap hit.

Brooks notes the Rangers will likely consider the unrestricted free agent wingers on the market at the trade deadine such as Vladimir Tarasenko and wonder if they could even look into adding Milan Lucic from the Calgary Flames for their fourth line. Ultimately though, he thinks the Rangers most impactful move could be in acquiring Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in hopes of helping the 25-year-old find his form from a year ago.

Jeannot has just five goals and 13 points in 48 games this season after a breakout 24-goal and 41-point season a year ago. He is scheduled for restricted free agency this summer after carrying a cap hit of $800,000.

Brooks wonders if the Rangers could send Vitali Kravtsov to the Predators for Jeannot in a one-for-one deal to give both a fresh start. Kravtsov, selected ninth overall in the 2018 draft, has three goals and six points in 27 games with the Rangers this season.

The Rangers are third in the Metropolitan Division at the All-Star break, 14 points back of the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and six points behind the New Jersey Devils for second.



Ottawa Senators TradeCentre Lookahead

A month away from TradeCentre, the Senators sit outside of the playoff picture, and will find it tough to get back into contention. So if Ottawa is in sell mode, will they ship veteran goalie Cam Talbot out of town? Will the Sens part with one of their young core? TSN’s Claire Hanna has more.

Montreal Canadiens TradeCentre Lookahead

Canadiens reporter Kenzie Lalonde explains why Kent Hughes will be busy with a month remaining until the trade deadline. The team has a few pieces they can likely move on from as they look for picks and prospects in return to help them build for the future.

Toronto Maple Leafs TradeCentre Lookahead

The Toronto Maple Leafs are clearly buyers ahead of the trade deadline, but not only that, they already know how challenging their playoff path is going to be with a rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the horizon. So what do the Leafs need to solve the first round riddle? Mark Masters weighs in.