The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Devils to make deals?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post believes the New Jersey Devils have the assets and cap space to swing a deal for San Jose Sharks star Timo Meier.

Brooks argues, however, that re-signing the restricted free agent could prove difficult for the Devils, who also have Jesper Bratt slated to become an RFA. He notes that both Meier and Bratt are likely due $8 million or more on their next deals and that the Devils already have three players signed long-term with significant cap hits in Dougie Hamilton ($9 million), Jack Hughes ($8 million) and Nico Hischier ($7.25 million).

Meier, who is listed at No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait Board, has 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this season. While he carries a cap hit of $6 million on his current deal, the 26-year-old is due a $10 million qualifying offer ahead of free agency to retain his rights.

If the Devils aren't willing to go all-in for a rental in Meier, Brooks points to St. Louis Blues pending unrestricted free agents Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly as two alternative options for New Jersey to boost their playoff odds.

On the blueline, Books wonders if Florida Panthers veterans Radko Gudas and Marc Staal could interest in the Devils. He notes the team will also likely add 2021 fourth-overall pick Luke Hughes to their roster late in the year after his season at Michigan comes to an end.

The Devils exit the All-Star break sitting second in the Metropolitan Division, eight points back of the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the division with two games in hand. New Jersey will host the struggling Vancouver Canucks in their first game back from the break on Monday.



Could the Golden Knights be sellers?

After losing Mark Stone indefinitely due to back surgery, the first questions asked of the Vegas Golden Knights were how the team would use his cap space to boost their playoff hopes.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic wonders if Vegas should instead call this season lost and approach the trade deadline as sellers for the first time in their brief history.

Granger argues that acquiring any player with term would likely push Vegas over the salary cap for next season and believes that adding a veteran rental wouldn't be enough to turn Golden Knights into a Stanley Cup contender this season.

Vegas has just three pending unrestricted free agents on their roster in goaltenders Laurent Brossoit and Adin Hill, and veteran winger Phil Kessel.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last week that the Golden Knights were looking to add a forward ahead of the deadline and his injury was likely to only further their push.

"It’s changed [the] landscape for the Golden Knights and I think we can understand and appreciate why. It’s a huge blow in losing Stone indefinitely," Dreger said on Insider Trading on Thursday. "But what they don’t know is if he’s out the rest of the season, if he can come back near the end of the season, or his availability for the playoffs. So, everything is being considered.

"General manager Kelly McCrimmon and management are talking with their professional scouts and what we know in their history is that if they have a need or a hole they do everything within their power to fill the need and plug the hole. That is ultimately what’s going to happen here.

"We know that they’re looking for a forward so maybe this ups the ante in terms of the level of forward the Golden Knights are interested in."

The Golden Knights have just one win in their past eight games since Stone's injury and a five-point cushion from falling out of the playoff picture.





Canadian Trade Outlook

With less than month remaining until the trade deadline, TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson joined SC with Jay Onrait for a deeper look at the Canadian NHL teams.

Johnston's breakdown includes what the Maple Leafs should add ahead of their likely first-round matchup with the Tamp Bay Lightning, defensive targets for the Edmonton Oilers and whether the suddenly surging Ottawa Senators should go in at the deadline.

