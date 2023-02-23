Countdown to TradeCentre: With Zaitsev moved, what's next for the Senators?

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



What's next for the Senators?

The Ottawa Senators cleared cap space Wednesday trading second and fourth-round picks to the Chicago Blackhawks to move Nikita Zaitsev for future considerations.

The trade frees up $4.5 million in cap space for the Senators this season and next, with the focus now turning to what Ottawa will do with that space.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia believes Senators general manager Pierre Dorion will try to add a defenceman, centre and maybe even a goaltender before next Friday's deadline, though the team's results over the next week will also be a factor.

The Senators have been linked to defencemen on the trade market throughout the season to boost their blueline. Garrioch notes that despite speculation, no deal has been discussed for Colton Parayko and believes it's unlikely that Ottawa acquires the St. Louis Blues blueliner.

He adds the team has, however, shown interest in Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild, but would likely want an extension in place with the pending unrestricted free agent in order to complete a trade.

Garrioch also lists the Los Angeles Kings as a potential trade partner, noting the team is willing to discuss any of their defencemen except Drew Doughty. He notes that one of Matt Roy, Sean Durzi and Sean Walker could be a fit for the Senators.

Ottawa enters play Thursday sitting six points back of the Florida Panthers for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with four games in hand. Four teams - the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres - sit sandwiched between them in the crowded race for one of the two final playoff spots.

The Senators will face the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens in their next two games on Friday and Saturday before a key back-to-back series with the Red Wings to begin next week.

Bruins Looking to Move Smith to add Gavrikov?

The NHL-best Boston Bruins are looking to add at the trade deadline, but it appears the team needs to sell first to do so.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports the Bruins have been calling teams to explore the possibility of trading them veteran forward Craig Smith to clear his $3.1 million cap hit.

Smith, a pending unrestricted free agent, has four goals and 10 points in 42 games this season. The 33-year-old cleared waivers in December but remained with the NHL club.

Kaplan notes that moving Smith could be the final step in completing a trade for Vladislav Gavrikov with the Columbus Blue Jackets. To that end, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic recently wrote "it’s believed the Jackets have a trade in place that requires another transaction to take place first."

Kaplan adds that the Bruins have also been linked to Jakob Chychrun and have contingency plans in place if a deal for Gavrikov doesn't pan out.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston has also reported that the Blue Jackets are looking for a three-asset return for Gavrikov, including a first-round pick, as the deadline approaches on March 3.

"I think there's still some 'sticker shock' on the price because the Blue Jackets are sticking, at least to this point, to a three-draft pick kind of return: a first, a third and a fourth at least one team was told this week and I think what makes that even tougher is the fact that this player is a pending unrestricted free agent," Johnston said on Insider Trading last week. "It doesn't sound like he's inclined to talk to whatever team ends up acquiring him about an extension at this point in time and so you'd be spending those three assets for a rental player who probably wants to become a free agent this summer."

The 27-year-old Gavrikov has three goals and seven assists in 52 games this season, his fourth with the Blue Jackets.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, as he plays in the final year of a three-year, $8.4 million deal ($2.8 million AAV) he signed in 2020.

As for Chychrun, who like Gavrikov is also being scratched for trade-related reasons ahead of the deadline, Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reports the Coyotes' ask remains at two first-round picks or a first-round pick and a top prospect.

Cost for Jacob Chycryn remains any combination of two first round picks or a first and a prospect that would equal a first. The #Yotes appear to be in no rush and will keep him if they don’t get what they want. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) February 22, 2023

Chychrun remains under contract for another two seasons at a $4.6 million cap hit.



Kane watch continues

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told NBC Sports Chicago on Wednesday that Patrick Kane has not yet decided whether he'd be moving to a trade ahead of the deadline.

Davidson said he's had "constant contact" with Kane and his agent, Pat Brisson, but hasn't moved forward in trade talks with any teams.

"We haven't gotten to the point that we're talking to teams or anything like that," Davidson said.

#Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on @NBCSChicago that he's had "constant contact" with Patrick Kane and Pat Brisson.



Davidson said Kane hasn't informed him of a decision yet: "We haven't gotten to the point that we're talking to teams or anything like that." — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 22, 2023

ESPN's Emily Kaplan writes that she believes Kane has asked to explore if going to the Rangers is still an option after New York acquired Vladimir Tarasenko earlier this month.

Beyond Broadway, Kaplan reports the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers are believed to have varying degrees in interest in Kane, should he become available.

The 34-year-old is currently enjoying his strongest stretch of the season with seven goals and 10 points in his last four games.

Drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane is playing out the last of an eight-year deal with the team, carrying an $10.5 million cap hit.