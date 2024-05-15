One of Courtney Kessel, Kori Cheverie or Troy Ryan will be the first-ever PWHL Coach of the Year.

The Boston, Montreal and Toronto bench bosses were named the three finalists for the award on Wednesday.

Kessel, 34, led Boston to a third-place finish, but her team went 4-0-1-0 following the March international break to move from outside the playoff places into a postseason spot.

Cheverie, 36, coached Montreal to a 10-3-5-6 record and 41 points, good for second place in the league.

Ryan, 52, led Toronto to the league's best record at 13-4-0-7 on 47 points, going undefeated in overtime and reeling off 11 straight wins midway through the season.

The inaugural PWHL awards will be handed out next month.