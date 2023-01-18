The Arizona Coyotes unveiled the club's new Arizona-themed special edition, "Desert Night" third jersey on Wednesday, designed by Coyotes Creative Strategist and Global Fashion Designer Rhuigi Villaseñor.

The burgundy-colored jersey features the word "Arizona" in sand-colored cursive writing across the chest, with a sand-colored star above the letter "i" in "Arizona." The shooting star represents the desert night when Coyotes hunt and is also symbolic of the Arizona State flag.

"My inspiration for the third jersey came from the environment, the community, the colors, and the clay - roots of the AZ Culture. I feel honored to pioneer with the Coyotes the reimagining of the sport alongside culture and design," said Villaseñor in a team release.

The edges of the wordmark and with the raw edge emphasizes the rough and raw desert. In addition, a half-moon is used for the captaincy "C", and a cactus is used for the alternate captain "A". The jersey also shows the continued evolution of the Kachina print.

"We are so excited to introduce our new third jersey, which complements our already classic Kachina sweater, and provides our amazing fans with even more to be excited about," said Coyotes Chief Brand Officer Alex Meruelo Jr. in a statement. "Rhuigi did an incredible job capturing the essence of Arizona with this design, and we can't wait to see our players and fans wearing these great jerseys the rest of this season, and beyond."

The new third jersey is part of the adidas ADIZERO Primegreen Authentic NHL jersey collection, with sand-colored numbers and name bars along with sand-colored Kachina striping on the sleeves and socks. The right side of the pants will feature a sand-colored desert cactus. Small geckos can be found inside the collar of the jersey, a tribute to the gecko shoulder patch from the Coyotes original green third jersey and the current Desert Sienna Adidas Reverse Retro jersey.

Villaseñor, the founder and creative director of Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Rhude and Creative Director of Bally, joined the Meruelo Group and the Coyotes last October to collaborate with the team on a wide-range of projects.

The Coyotes will wear their new third jerseys for the first time on Sunday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights and 13 more times during the regular season.