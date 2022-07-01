Former Edmonton Oilers head coach Craig MacTavish is joining the St. Louis Blues' staff as an assistant, the organization announced on Friday.

Craig MacTavish is joining the Blues as an assistant coach on Craig Berube's staff. https://t.co/ndt52tAiaY #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 1, 2022

“Craig has spent 30 years in our league serving as a player, coach and general manager,” said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. “He played in over 1,000 games, has coached in almost 700 and is a four-time Stanley Cup Champion. We are excited to add his experience to our staff.”

MacTavish, 63, coached the Oilers for parts of nine seasons, getting as far as the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, losing to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The native of London, Ont., played his last two seasons in the NHL with the Blues from 1995 to 1997.