If there was any doubt about Connor Bedard as the consensus No. 1 prospect available in the 2023 NHL Draft, those concerns were shattered after a legendary performance at the World Junior Championship.

With nine goals and 23 points in seven games, Bedard broke Eric Lindros’ 30-year-old record for points by a Canadian in the tournament as he took home MVP and best forward honours for his second career gold at the event. It was enough for TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button to anoint Bedard as a generational talent.

“It seems that Connor Bedard has his detractors despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary that there should be no detractors,” said Button. “They said Wayne Gretzky didn't skate fast enough, the shot wasn't very good, didn't think he was very big, thought that pro hockey would eat him up. I've heard similar things now about Bedard.

“The minute Connor Bedard started in the Western Hockey League, and every minute thereafter, right up until last night, all he has done is dominate. He's obliterated everything. U18, World Junior, Western Hockey League. If Connor Bedard is to be doubted, every other single player in this draft deserves to be doubted to a far greater extent.”

Bedard returned to the Regina Pats lineup on Sunday and went off for a four-goal, six-point performance against the Calgary Hitmen.

Remaining at No. 2 and 3 on Button’s list are University of Michigan’s Adam Fantilli and Orebro’s Leo Carlsson. Both natural centres, they shifted to the wing on their respective teams at the World Juniors. Fantilli had two goals and five points as Canada captured gold while Carlsson had three goals and six points as Sweden finished fourth.

“Do I think their potential is far greater than what they may have shown in the World Juniors? Absolutely,” said Button. “But I thought for what they were asked to do in playing out of position, I thought their performances were very admirable.”

One player who used the World Juniors to improve his draft stock dramatically is Swedish defenceman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, jumping from No. 27 to No. 10 on Button’s list. Sandin-Pellikka led Sweden in ice time at the World Juniors, averaging 19:54 TOI.

Joining Sandin-Pellikka as a big riser is fellow Swedish defenceman Tom Willander, who leaps into the No. 15 spot from 26. Willander did not make the Swedish World Juniors roster but has four goals and 16 points in 25 games with Rogle BK J20.

“I think [they] are the two best defencemen in the draft,” said Button. “The combination of skating, brains, playmaking ability, poise, they got it.

“Obviously, if I would have had reason to believe that earlier I would have had them higher, but those two kids are big time difference-makers.”

Also leaping into the top 10 for the first time is Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall, who continues his climb, rising to No. 8 from No. 16 in November’s ranking.

Cristall is second in WHL scoring with 26 goals and 62 points in 36 games. Button compares him to a current Montreal Canadien.

“Every time I watch him, all I know is if I'm not sure where the puck is. I just look for him because it's going to be either on his stick or near him, or about to be on his stick,” said Button.

“Andrew Cristall is like Nick Suzuki. Quietly goes about the game, quietly plays and just produces. No fanfare, no flash and dash.”

The third-leading WHL scorer is Winnipeg ICE winger Zach Benson, who is at No. 9 on Button’s list with 23 goals and 54 points in 33 games.

“To me, he's got that Patrick Kane type of game,” Button said of Benson. “In, out, quick, fast. Hold the puck, make a play. You think you got him and then you don't.”

Cristall and Benson are the smallest players Button has in the first round with both players standing at around 5-foot-9.

“All they do is excel,” said Button. “You can look at the height of a player, but I think that to play in the NHL and be a real, real good player you have to have some standout qualities. I think Cristall has them. Benson has them.”

The top five WHL scoring leaders are all draft eligible, with a pair of Prince George Cougars forwards, Koehn Ziemmer (No. 21 on Craig’s List) and Riley Heidt (No. 17), in fourth and fifth respectively.

 

Craig's List - January 10

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Connor Bedard Regina (WHL) C 5'9 ¾ 183 29 31 70
2 Adam Fantilli Michigan (NCAA) C 6'2 195 16 11 26
3 Leo Carlsson Örebro (SHL) C 6'3 198 25 3 14
4 Eduard Sale Brno (CZE) LW 6'2 174 26 3 6
5 Matvei Michkov St. Petersburg (KHL) RW 5'10 172 12 10 14
6 Will Smith USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'11 ¾ 178 30 22 54
7 Colby Barlow Owen Sound (OHL) LW 6'0 ¼ 193 33 25 46
8 Andrew Cristall Kelowna (WHL) LW/RW 5'9 ½ 167 36 26 62
9 Zach Benson Winnipeg (WHL) LW 5'9 160 33 23 54
10 Axel Sandin-Pellikka Skelleftea (SWE J20) D 5'10 ¾ 176 20 13 26
11 Brayden Yager Moose Jaw (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 162 38 18 48
12 Ethan Gauthier Sherbrooke (QMJHL) C 5'11 ¼ 176 38 16 45
13 Ryan Leonard USA NTDP (USHL) RW 5'11 ½ 190 28 22 42
14 Gabe Perreault USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'10 ¾ 165 33 26 59
15 Tom Willander Rogle (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¼ 180 25 4 16
16 Oliver Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'11 188 31 18 41
17 Riley Heidt Prince George (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 182 36 18 52
18 Nate Danielson Brandon (WHL) C 6'1 ¼ 185 38 20 49
19 Dalibor Dvorsky AIK (SWE-Als) C 6'1 201 21 4 8
20 Mikhail Gulyayev Omsk (MHL) D 5'11 172 12 1 17
21 Koehn Ziemmer Prince George (WHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 204 36 20 52
22 Samuel Honzek Vancouver (WHL) LW 6'3 ½ 186 31 17 43
23 Kasper Halttunen HIFK (SM Liiga) RW 6'2 ¾ 207 10 9 15
24 Matthew Wood Connecticut (NCAA) RW 6'3 ½ 193 22 8 17
25 Lukas Dragicevic Tri-City (WHL) D 6'1 192 36 9 46
26 Etienne Morin Moncton (QMJHL) D 5'11 ¾ 181 37 14 42
27 Noah Dower-Nilsson Frölunda (SWE J20) LW 6'0 174 24 23 40
28 Mathieu Cataford Halifax (QMJHL) C/RW 5'10 ¾ 188 37 21 48
29 Calum Ritchie Oshawa (OHL) C/RW 6'1 ¾ 187 36 12 31
30 Oliver Bonk London (OHL) D 6'2 174 36 8 25
31 Bradley Nadeau Penticton (BCHL) RW/LW 5'10 161 33 27 64
32 Cameron Allen Guelph (OHL) D 6'0 194 33 4 16
                 
33 Gracyn Sawchyn Seattle (WHL) C 5'11 157 35 13 40
34 Roman Kantserov Magnitogorsk (MHL) RW 5'9 176 36 20 42
35 David Reinbacher Kloten (SUI) D 6'2 185 29 2 14
36 Quentin Musty Sudbury (OHL) C/LW 6'1 ¾ 200 32 12 48
37 Jesse Kiiskanen Pelicans (SM Liiga Jr) RW 5'10 ¾ 178 21 13 32
38 Danny Nelson USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'3 202 32 11 26
39 Tanner Moldendyk Saskatoon (WHL) D 5'10 ¾ 184 34 4 21
40 Emil Jarventie Ilves (SM Liiga) LW 5'9 ½ 167 21 8 19
41 Lenni Hameenaho Pori (SM Liiga) RW 5'11 ½ 173 28 4 13
42 Otto Stenberg Frölunda (SWE J20) LW 5'11 ¼ 180 20 6 15
43 Jason Shaugabay Warroad High (USHS) RW 5'9 ¼ 153 11 12 37
44 Charlie Stramel Wisconsin (NCAA) C/RW 6'3 212 19 4 7
45 Brad Gardiner Ottawa (OHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 36 16 26
46 Caden Price Kelowna (WHL) D 6'0 ¼ 186 36 5 22
47 Beau Akey Barrie (OHL) D 5'11 ½ 170 33 6 28
48 Kalan Lind Red Deer (WHL) LW 6'0 ¼ 158 33 9 30
49 Hunter Brzustewicz Kitchener (OHL) D 5'11 ¼ 188 34 3 30
50 Carson Bjarnason Brandon (WHL) G 6'3 186 28 2.92 .910
51 Daniil But Yaroslavl (MHL) LW 6'5 203 20 13 22
52 Michael Hrabal Omaha (USHL) G 6'6 ¼ 209 20 3.06 .903
53 Anton Wahlberg Malmo (SWE J20) C/LW 6'3 ¼ 194 25 8 18
54 Tyler Peddle Drummondville (QMJHL) LW 6'0 ½ 195 39 18 29
55 Trey Augustine USA NTDP (USHL) G 6'1 183 14 2.10 .930
56 Jordan Tourigny Shawinigan (QMJHL) D 5'10 ½ 165 40 5 27
57 Maxim Strabak Sioux Falls (USHL) D 6'1 ½ 205 23 3 13
58 Andrew Strathman Tri-City (USHL) D 5'10 190 22 1 20
59 Theo Lindstein Brynäs (SWE J20) D 6'0 ½ 180 12 2 7
60 Noel Nordh Brynäs (SWE J20) LW 6'1 ½ 196 18 5 11
61 Coulson Pitre Flint (OHL) RW 6'0 ½ 172 33 13 30
62 Carson Rehkopf Kitchener (OHL) LW 6'1 ¼ 195 34 18 33
63 Connor Levis Kamloops (WHL) C 6'1 ½ 189 36 10 31
64 Ethan Miedema Windsor (OHL) LW 6'3 ¾ 206 36 11 31
 

 