Craig's List: Plenty of intrigue surrounding Michkov ahead of NHL Draft
Regina Pats centre Connor Bedard is the runaway favourite to be taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28 in Nashville but don’t be surprised if Matvei Michkov ends up being the biggest talking point.
Michkov, who hails from Perm, Russia, is both one of the most talented prospects available in the upcoming draft and its biggest wild card. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the fact that he has three years remaining on his KHL contract with SKA St. Petersburg has left NHL teams weighing the risk of his situation versus his tremendous upside.
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has Michkov at No. 4 in his final draft ranking of the season and compares his goal-scoring style to that of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion Lionel Messi.
“Michkov’s got that striking ability,” said Button. “He’s probing, [then] boom, he strikes. He’s lightning quick at recognizing whenever the opportunity arises.”
The 18-year-old scored nine goals with 11 assists in 27 games on loan with HK Sochi in the KHL this season. Button ranks Michkov as the second-best scorer available in the draft, second only to Bedard and ahead of USNTDP forward Will Smith, Owen Sound’s Colby Barlow, and UConn’s Matthew Wood in that order.
“I think that Bedard has a better shot, better shot variety, [but] I think that Michkov is a little more stealth,” said Button.
The IIHF has banned Russia and Belarus from international tournaments for the foreseeable future, which prevented Michkov from going head-to-head against his peers on the big stage this season. He also did not attend the NHL Combine in Buffalo.
But Michkov has already proven he is a force to be reckoned with in previous international tournaments. Canada won gold at the 2021 U18s in Texas, but Michkov was the best player at the tournament, winning MVP and best forward honours after scoring 12 goals and 16 points in seven games. In five games at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he helped lead Russia to gold with eight goals and 13 points. He also had three goals in two games at the 2022 World Juniors as a 17-year-old before the event was cancelled.
Knowing he will not suit up in the NHL until at least the 2026-27 season due to his contract, questions have arisen over when or if Michkov will come to North America. Button is unconcerned, citing the Columbus Blue Jackets signing forward Dmitri Voronkov and the Washington Capitals inking 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko to entry-level contracts in May.
“I see zero risk in Matvei Michkov,” said Button. “Russian players are coming to the NHL; we’re seeing that happen. All you got to do is wait three years and there’s a lot of teams that should be in no hurry to have a player coming to the lineup.”
Button said teams that are years away from contending can continue to build out their rosters in anticipation of Michkov’s arrival as a 21-year-old. He noted the Chicago Blackhawks built a championship-winning squad when Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were still on their entry-level contracts.
“If you are a team that knows [its] not in a rush, in three years’ time when he does come, and he’s 21 on an entry-level contract, he’s going to be an elite player that has got massive value.”
Centres Adam Fantilli and Leo Carlsson are No. 2 and 3 respectfully on Button’s final ranking but he believes the Anaheim Ducks, who hold the second-overall pick, should consider taking Michkov.
With their forward core already consisting of Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish and with notable defensive prospects on the way like Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov, Button sees an opportunity for a team still early in the rebuilding stage.
“I like Adam Fantilli [and] Leo Carlsson but is the fit not Matvei Michkov right there?” said Button. “Are you not trying to get some excitement into your program there? Now, the argument against Michkov for Anaheim is he’s a couple years away from coming here, but the Anaheim Ducks are a few years away from being anywhere.”
Craig's List - June 12
|RK
|Player
|Team
|POS
|HT
|WT
|GP
|G
|P
|1
|Connor Bedard
|Regina (WHL)
|C
|5'9 ¾
|183
|57
|71
|143
|2
|Adam Fantilli
|Michigan (NCAA)
|C
|6'2
|195
|36
|30
|65
|3
|Leo Carlsson
|Örebro (SHL)
|C
|6'3
|198
|44
|10
|25
|4
|Matvei Michkov
|St. Petersburg (KHL)
|RW
|5'10
|172
|30
|9
|20
|5
|Axel Sandin-Pellikka
|Skelleftea (SWE J20)
|D
|5'10 ¾
|176
|31
|16
|36
|6
|Will Smith
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|C
|5'11 ¾
|178
|60
|51
|127
|7
|Eduard Sale
|Brno (CZE)
|LW
|6'2
|174
|43
|7
|14
|8
|Tom Willander
|Rogle (SWE J20)
|D
|6'1 ¼
|180
|39
|4
|25
|9
|Dalibor Dvorsky
|AIK (SWE-Als)
|C
|6'1
|201
|38
|6
|14
|10
|Colby Barlow
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|LW
|6'0 ¼
|193
|59
|46
|79
|11
|Matthew Wood
|Connecticut (NCAA)
|RW
|6'3 ½
|193
|35
|11
|34
|12
|Ryan Leonard
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|RW
|5'11 ½
|190
|57
|51
|94
|13
|Calum Ritchie
|Oshawa (OHL)
|C/RW
|6'1 ¾
|187
|59
|24
|59
|14
|Zach Benson
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|LW
|5'9
|160
|60
|36
|98
|15
|Gabe Perreault
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|LW
|5'10 ¾
|165
|63
|53
|132
|16
|Oliver Moore
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|C
|5'11
|188
|61
|31
|75
|17
|Ethan Gauthier
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|C
|5'11 ¼
|176
|66
|30
|69
|18
|Brayden Yager
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|C
|5'10 ½
|162
|67
|28
|78
|19
|Nate Danielson
|Brandon (WHL)
|C
|6'1 ¼
|185
|68
|33
|78
|20
|David Reinbacher
|Kloten (SUI)
|D
|6'2
|185
|46
|3
|22
|21
|Otto Stenberg
|Frölunda (SWE J20)
|LW
|5'11 ¼
|180
|29
|11
|26
|22
|Samuel Honzek
|Vancouver (WHL)
|LW
|6'3 ½
|186
|43
|23
|56
|23
|David Edstrom
|Frölunda (SWE J20)
|C
|6'2 ¾
|185
|28
|15
|28
|24
|Carson Bjarnason
|Brandon (WHL)
|G
|6'3
|186
|47
|3.08
|.900
|25
|Kasper Halttunen
|HIFK (SM Liiga)
|RW
|6'2 ¾
|207
|18
|18
|24
|26
|Michael Hrabal
|Omaha (USHL)
|G
|6'6 ¼
|209
|29
|3.00
|.907
|27
|Theo Lindstein
|Brynäs (SWE J20)
|D
|6'0 ½
|180
|32
|1
|2
|28
|Danny Nelson
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|LW
|6'3
|202
|62
|21
|47
|29
|Anton Wahlberg
|Malmo (SWE J20)
|C/LW
|6'3 ¼
|194
|32
|14
|27
|30
|Daniil But
|Yaroslavl (MHL)
|LW
|6'5
|203
|26
|15
|26
|31
|Quentin Musty
|Sudbury (OHL)
|C/LW
|6'1 ¾
|200
|53
|26
|78
|32
|Koehn Ziemmer
|Prince George (WHL)
|RW
|6'0 ¼
|204
|68
|41
|89
|33
|Trey Augustine
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|G
|6'1
|183
|33
|2.13
|.926
|34
|Easton Cowan
|London (OHL)
|RW
|5'10 ½
|170
|68
|20
|53
|35
|Andrew Cristall
|Kelowna (WHL)
|LW/RW
|5'9 ½
|167
|54
|39
|95
|36
|Aydar Suniev
|Penticton (BCHL)
|LW
|6'1 ½
|198
|50
|45
|90
|37
|Riley Heidt
|Prince George (WHL)
|C
|5'10 ½
|182
|68
|25
|97
|38
|Dmitri Simashev
|Yaroslavl (MHL)
|D
|6'4
|200
|29
|1
|10
|39
|Juraj Pecarcik
|Nitra (SVK)
|LW
|6'0 ¾
|183
|16
|9
|20
|40
|Gavin Brindley
|Michigan (NCAA)
|C/RW
|5'7 ½
|158
|40
|12
|38
|41
|Mikhail Gulyayev
|Omsk (MHL)
|D
|5'11
|172
|22
|2
|25
|42
|Roman Kantserov
|Magnitogorsk (MHL)
|RW
|5'9
|176
|45
|27
|54
|43
|Oliver Bonk
|London (OHL)
|D
|6'2
|174
|67
|10
|40
|44
|Nico Myatovic
|Seattle (WHL)
|LW
|6'2 ¼
|182
|68
|30
|60
|45
|Oscar Fisker Molgaard
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|C
|6'0
|163
|21
|6
|23
|46
|Bradley Nadeau
|Penticton (BCHL)
|RW/LW
|5'10
|161
|54
|45
|113
|47
|Gracyn Sawchyn
|Seattle (WHL)
|C
|5'11
|157
|58
|18
|58
|48
|Tanner Moldendyk
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|D
|5'10 ¾
|184
|67
|9
|37
|49
|Jakub Dvorak
|Liberec (CZE)
|D
|6'5
|202
|24
|0
|2
|50
|Mathieu Cataford
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|C/RW
|5'10 ¾
|188
|68
|31
|75
|51
|Maxim Strbak
|Sioux Falls (USHL)
|D
|6'1 ½
|205
|42
|5
|19
|52
|Denver Barkey
|London (OHL)
|C/LW
|5'8 ½
|155
|61
|22
|59
|53
|Felix Unger Sorum
|Leksand (SWE J20)
|RW
|5'11 ¼
|170
|42
|10
|46
|54
|Etienne Morin
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|D
|5'11 ¾
|181
|67
|21
|72
|55
|Lukas Dragicevic
|Tri-City (WHL)
|D
|6'1
|192
|68
|15
|75
|56
|Caden Price
|Kelowna (WHL)
|D
|6'0 ¼
|186
|65
|5
|40
|57
|Andrew Gibson
|S.S. Marie (OHL)
|D
|6'2 ¾
|196
|45
|7
|21
|58
|Jason Shaugabay
|Warroad High (USHS)
|RW
|5'9 ¼
|153
|31
|33
|96
|59
|Lenni Hameenaho
|Pori (SM Liiga)
|RW
|5'11 ½
|173
|51
|9
|21
|60
|Jesse Kiiskanen
|Pelicans (SM Liiga Jr)
|RW
|5'10 ¾
|178
|31
|20
|43
|61
|Hunter Brzustewicz
|Kitchener (OHL)
|D
|5'11 ¼
|188
|68
|6
|57
|62
|Emil Jarventie
|Ilves (SM Liiga)
|LW
|5'9 ½
|167
|21
|8
|19
|63
|Coulson Pitre
|Flint (OHL)
|RW
|6'0 ½
|172
|59
|25
|60
|64
|Ethan Miedema
|Windsor (OHL)
|LW
|6'3 ¾
|206
|68
|20
|52
|65
|Nick Lardis
|Hamilton (OHL)
|LW
|5'10 ½
|165
|69
|37
|65
|66
|Carson Rehkopf
|Kitchener (OHL)
|LW
|6'1 ¼
|195
|68
|30
|59
|67
|Rasmus Kumpulainen
|Pelicans (SM Liiga Jr)
|C
|6'2
|191
|41
|11
|34
|68
|Charlie Stramel
|Wisconsin (NCAA)
|C/RW
|6'3
|212
|33
|5
|12
|69
|Albert Wikman
|Farjestad (SWE J20)
|D
|6'0 ½
|191
|43
|2
|12
|70
|Axel Landen
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|D
|6'1 ¼
|185
|44
|10
|16
|71
|Noah Dower-Nilsson
|Frölunda (SWE J20)
|LW
|6'0
|174
|37
|26
|54
|72
|Alex Ciernik
|Sodertalje (SWE J20)
|RW
|5'9¾
|163
|18
|9
|21
|73
|Scott Ratzlaff
|Seattle (WHL)
|G
|6'0 ½
|175
|34
|2.15
|.918
|74
|Kalan Lind
|Red Deer (WHL)
|LW
|6'0 ¼
|158
|43
|16
|44
|75
|Andrew Strathman
|Tri-City (USHL)
|D
|5'10
|190
|48
|3
|36
|76
|Will Whitelaw
|Youngstown (USHL)
|C/RW
|5'9
|173
|62
|36
|61
|77
|Quinton Burns
|Kingston (OHL)
|D
|6'1 ¼
|180
|54
|2
|29
|78
|Drew Fortescue
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|D
|6'1
|176
|62
|1
|26
|79
|Aram Minnetian
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|D
|5'11
|192
|62
|7
|31
|80
|Carey Terrance
|Erie (OHL)
|C
|6'0 ¼
|175
|67
|30
|47
|81
|Adam Gajan
|Chippewa (NAHL)
|G
|6'2 ½
|167
|30
|2.51
|.920
|82
|Jaden Lipinski
|Vancouver (WHL)
|C
|6'3 ½
|204
|66
|19
|51
|83
|Cam Squires
|Cape Breton (QMJHL)
|RW
|5'11 ½
|165
|67
|30
|64
|84
|Brad Gardiner
|Ottawa (OHL)
|C
|6'0 ½
|178
|68
|19
|39
|85
|Carson Musser
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|G
|6'4
|215
|28
|3.07
|.890
|86
|Luca Pinelli
|Ottawa (OHL)
|C
|5'8 ½
|165
|67
|29
|63
|87
|Samuel Urban
|Sioux City (USHL)
|G
|6'0 ¾
|196
|4
|2.80
|.918
|88
|Jayden Perron
|Chicago (USHL)
|RW
|5'9
|163
|54
|21
|63
|89
|Paul Fischer
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|D
|6'1
|190
|56
|4
|21
|90
|Zachary Schulz
|USA NTDP (USHL)
|D
|6'1
|195
|52
|1
|10
|91
|Luke Mittelstadt
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|D
|5'11
|185
|38
|5
|21
|92
|Rodwin Dionicio
|Windsor (OHL)
|D
|6'1 ½
|207
|50
|15
|50
|93
|Michael Hagens
|Chicago (USHL)
|D
|5'11
|170
|60
|9
|26
|94
|Beau Akey
|Barrie (OHL)
|D
|5'11 ½
|170
|66
|11
|47
|95
|Luca Cagnoni
|Portland (WHL)
|D
|5'9
|180
|67
|17
|64
|96
|Cameron Allen
|Guelph (OHL)
|D
|6'0
|194
|62
|5
|25
|97
|Noel Nordh
|Brynäs (SWE J20)
|LW
|6'1 ½
|196
|38
|13
|27
|98
|Tyler Peddle
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|LW
|6'0 ½
|195
|64
|24
|41
|99
|Connor Levis
|Kamloops (WHL)
|C
|6'1 ½
|189
|68
|27
|67
|100
|Tristan Bertucci
|Flint (OHL)
|D
|6'1 ½
|172
|63
|11
|50