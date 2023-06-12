Regina Pats centre Connor Bedard is the runaway favourite to be taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28 in Nashville but don’t be surprised if Matvei Michkov ends up being the biggest talking point.

Michkov, who hails from Perm, Russia, is both one of the most talented prospects available in the upcoming draft and its biggest wild card. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the fact that he has three years remaining on his KHL contract with SKA St. Petersburg has left NHL teams weighing the risk of his situation versus his tremendous upside.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has Michkov at No. 4 in his final draft ranking of the season and compares his goal-scoring style to that of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion Lionel Messi.

“Michkov’s got that striking ability,” said Button. “He’s probing, [then] boom, he strikes. He’s lightning quick at recognizing whenever the opportunity arises.”

The 18-year-old scored nine goals with 11 assists in 27 games on loan with HK Sochi in the KHL this season. Button ranks Michkov as the second-best scorer available in the draft, second only to Bedard and ahead of USNTDP forward Will Smith, Owen Sound’s Colby Barlow, and UConn’s Matthew Wood in that order.

“I think that Bedard has a better shot, better shot variety, [but] I think that Michkov is a little more stealth,” said Button.

The IIHF has banned Russia and Belarus from international tournaments for the foreseeable future, which prevented Michkov from going head-to-head against his peers on the big stage this season. He also did not attend the NHL Combine in Buffalo.

But Michkov has already proven he is a force to be reckoned with in previous international tournaments. Canada won gold at the 2021 U18s in Texas, but Michkov was the best player at the tournament, winning MVP and best forward honours after scoring 12 goals and 16 points in seven games. In five games at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he helped lead Russia to gold with eight goals and 13 points. He also had three goals in two games at the 2022 World Juniors as a 17-year-old before the event was cancelled.

Knowing he will not suit up in the NHL until at least the 2026-27 season due to his contract, questions have arisen over when or if Michkov will come to North America. Button is unconcerned, citing the Columbus Blue Jackets signing forward Dmitri Voronkov and the Washington Capitals inking 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko to entry-level contracts in May.

“I see zero risk in Matvei Michkov,” said Button. “Russian players are coming to the NHL; we’re seeing that happen. All you got to do is wait three years and there’s a lot of teams that should be in no hurry to have a player coming to the lineup.”

Button said teams that are years away from contending can continue to build out their rosters in anticipation of Michkov’s arrival as a 21-year-old. He noted the Chicago Blackhawks built a championship-winning squad when Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were still on their entry-level contracts.

“If you are a team that knows [its] not in a rush, in three years’ time when he does come, and he’s 21 on an entry-level contract, he’s going to be an elite player that has got massive value.”

Centres Adam Fantilli and Leo Carlsson are No. 2 and 3 respectfully on Button’s final ranking but he believes the Anaheim Ducks, who hold the second-overall pick, should consider taking Michkov.

With their forward core already consisting of Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish and with notable defensive prospects on the way like Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov, Button sees an opportunity for a team still early in the rebuilding stage.

“I like Adam Fantilli [and] Leo Carlsson but is the fit not Matvei Michkov right there?” said Button. “Are you not trying to get some excitement into your program there? Now, the argument against Michkov for Anaheim is he’s a couple years away from coming here, but the Anaheim Ducks are a few years away from being anywhere.”