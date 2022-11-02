Javier, Astros no-hit Phillies to even World Series at two games apiece

Cristian Javier pitched six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and the bullpen finished the final three innings to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and tie the series at two games apiece.

Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly each pitched one inning in relief to seal the no-hitter.

It was the first postseason no-hitter since Roy Halladay of the Phillies no-hit the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 6, 2010, and second no-hitter in World Series history; the only other being Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series for the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Houston's offence found their footing in the fifth inning as the first five hitters reached base safely, highlighted by Alex Bregman's two-run double.

Game 5 goes Thursday, with Noah Syndergaard scheduled to pitch for the Phillies against Justin Verlander for the Astros.

More to come.