Cristiano Ronaldo is expected back in England for talks with Manchester United on his future, reports The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward missed all of the club's Thailand and Australia preseason tour due to family reasons as he and his agent, Jorge Mendes, seek to engineer a move away from Old Trafford after only returning last summer.

United maintains that last season's leading scorer is not for sale and remains a key part of new manager Erik ten Hag's squad. Ronaldo cited a lack of Champions League and an inability to compete for trophies behind his desire to leave, should United receive a suitable offer.

Ornstein notes that sources around United believe it's increasingly likely that Ronaldo remains part of the team, but there isn't any real clarity on the situation.

United has yet to receive an offer for the Portuguese superstar with the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich choosing not to bid.

United players had a day off on Monday and are set back for training on Tuesday. The club has two friendlies remaining ahead of opening the Premier League season at home on Aug. 7 against Brighton.