Michael Olise is going nowhere.

The France under-21 winger has signed a four-year extension with Crystal Palace amid reports Chelsea was set to activate his £35 million release clause.

Olise joined the Eagles from Reading in 2021, but previously spent time in Chelsea's youth system from 2009 to 2016.

"We have been concerned," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said of Chelsea's pursuit. "One is concerned if a club the size of Chelsea's stature start to take an interest in a player and suggests that a move to their club might be the best bet. I have always hoped that wouldn't be the case and that Michael would realise that at such a young age his future here is very bright and we can help him move very quickly to another level. I made it clear to him just how much I enjoy working with him and how much respect I have for him as a player and what potential I think he has. I suggested that I thought being at Crystal Palace and playing here would be the best option, but I also made it clear that I wasn't going to put him under any unnecessary pressure."

Olise has made 63 league appearances over his first two seasons at Selhurst Park, scoring four goals.

Internationally, the London-born Olise has chosen to represent France at youth levels, eligible through his mother.

The Eagles were 1-0 winners over Sheffield United in their season opener last week and are back in action on Monday when they host Arsenal.