Canadian curler Briane Harris is eligible to return to the sport after an absence of nearly one year.

Her lawyer says she received the decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport this morning.

Harris tested positive last January for trace amounts of the prohibited substance Ligandrol.

She received the results from an out-of-competition doping control test in mid-February and was given a provisional suspension.

An arbitrator for the Switzerland-based court ruled Harris established she bears no fault or negligence for the violation and "no period of ineligibility" is imposed.

Harris plays lead for Team Kerri Einarson.

