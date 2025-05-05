TORONTO - Curlers Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant are the first athletes named to Canada's team for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The husband-and-wife team from Chestermere, Alta., will represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at the Games, Curling Canada and the Canadian Olympic Team announced Monday.

Peterman and Gallant provisionally earned their nomination to the Olympic team by winning the Canadian mixed doubles trials in January.

They secured Canada's spot in the Olympic tournament with a sixth-place finish last week at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Fredericton.

Seven countries joined host Italy in the 10-team field based on qualification points from combined placements at the 2024 and 2025 mixed doubles championships.

The final two spots will be filled following a December qualification event in Kelowna, B.C.

Mixed doubles curling will take place Feb. 4-10 in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Canada has also secured spots in the women’s and men’s Olympic curling events based on its combined ranking at the 2024 and 2025 world championships for each gender.

The four-person teams will be determined at the 2025 Canadian curling trials that will take place in Halifax from Nov. 22-30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.