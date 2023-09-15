Curling Canada announces Montana’s as new sponsor of Brier

The Canadian men's curling championship will now be called the Montana’s Brier.

Curling Canada announced its new title sponsor for the Brier on Friday, revealing that Canadian restaurant chain Montana’s BBQ & Bar will be the sponsor going forward for the national curling event which dates back to 1927.

A legacy 96 years and counting. The next chapter begins today. Welcome to the Montana’s Brier! #Brier2024 #curling pic.twitter.com/xa6I2qIyQk — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) September 15, 2023

“We knew that there would be a great deal of interest from a sponsorship perspective when we started the process to find a new partner for the Brier,” said Danny Lamoureux, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. “The Montana’s brand is known from coast to coast, just like the Brier, so it’s a perfect fit and I have a feeling there will be some wonderful opportunities for both Montana’s and Curling Canada as we work together down the road.”

The Brier has previously been sponsored by Macdonald Tobacco (1927-1979), Labatt Breweries (1980-2000), Nokia (2001-2004) and Tim Hortons (2005-2023).

The 2024 Montana’s Brier will take place in Regina in March and will be the 95th edition of the Canadian men's curling championship.

“We were excited to hear the news of Montana’s becoming the title sponsor of the Brier, and we’re looking forward to being a part of the first Montana’s Brier in Regina,” said two-time defending champion Brad Gushue.

“The Brier is the biggest men’s curling national championship in the world,” added Matt Dunstone, who was a finalist last year in London. “We’re excited that Montana’s wants to be a part of it.”

Gushue, Dunstone and Brendan Bottcher have already qualified for the 2024 Montana's Brier.