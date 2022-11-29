This is the last season the Canadian men's curling championship will be sponsored by Tim Hortons as Curling Canada announced Tuesday it is seeking a new title sponsor for the Brier starting in 2024.

Curling Canada looking for new title sponsor for the Brier. Tim Hortons to step away after 2023 championship in London, Ont. It's been title sponsor since 2005. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) November 29, 2022

Tim Hortons has been the Brier's title sponsor since 2005 as well as the Canadian Curling Trials in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Curling Canada's chief executive officer Katherine Henderson says the organization will continue to work with Tim Hortons at a grassroots level, but the 2023 Brier in London, Ont., will be the last time the restaurant chain is title sponsor for the Brier.

“We thank Tim Hortons for its longstanding commitment to promoting curling in Canada and after the 2023 Brier – scheduled for March 3-12 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. – we will continue to work with Tims on supporting the sport at the youth, grassroots and community level through regional marketing and sponsorship commitments,” said Henderson in a release. “We’re excited to begin the process of searching for a new partner to be the Title Sponsor for the Brier, the world’s most famous and iconic national curling championship, starting in 2024.”

The Brier has been sponsored by Macdonald Tobacco, Labatt Breweries, Nokia and Tim Hortons since its inception in 1927.

The Tournament of Hearts - the Canadian women's curling championship - has been sponsored by Scotties since 1982.