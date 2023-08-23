Danny Lamoureux will serve as Curling Canada's interim CEO with the departure of Katherine Henderson to Hockey Canada, the sports governing body announced on Tuesday.

Lamoureux worked for Curling Canada for 25 years, most recently serving as the Executive Director of Curler Experience & Curling Club Development before his retirement this June.

“As we enter into the transition phase that will follow Kathy’s official departure on Friday, we couldn’t be happier and more thankful that Danny has agreed to stay around a little longer and provide his highly valued experience and knowledge over the next few months,” said Michael Szajewski, Chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors. “We are eager to move the process along for hiring a new CEO, but having Danny back on board gives us the opportunity to make sure we do this right and leave no stone unturned.”

Henderson, who has been with Curling Canada since 2016, will officially start her new role as Hockey Canada's CEO in September.

Curling Canada's first event of the 2023-24 season will be the PointsBet Invitational in Oakville, Ont., from Sept. 27-Oct. 1.