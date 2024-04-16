Four-time Brier champion and four-time world champion Glenn Howard announced his retirement from competitive curling on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old announced his retirement on X with a statement an accompanying comment, "I bet you didn’t think this day would ever come!"

Howard made 20 Brier appearances during his legendary career, including in 2024, when he sidelined due to injury while his son, Scott Howard, filled the role of skip.

"I truly never thought this day would come as I was convinced I would play the game forever. Unfortunately, my knee is telling me I have gone past my expiry date," Howard wrote in a statement. "It is always difficult coming to this decision as my mind knows there is so much more fuel left in the tank, but my body cannot keep up. I know now that the time has come, and with wrapping up this season, I can confidently say that I will (finally) be retiring from men's competitive curling.

"I knew many years ago I wanted to finish my career playing with my son Scott. We have now played together for eight years, way more than I had ever anticipated and hoped for. It has been a wonderful journey watching Scott grow into the confident curler that he is today. Now it is time to pass the baton off to him as he is ready to take on the skip position."

I bet you didn’t think this day would ever come! 😂 pic.twitter.com/k94qY8DQXI — Glenn Howard (@howardfour) April 16, 2024

