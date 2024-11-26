SCOREBOARD

2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Montana's Brier Playdowns

2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Playdowns

Province/Territory Date Location Winner
Canada - - Rachel Homan
British Columbia Jan. 20-26 Langley -
Alberta Jan. 22-26 Rimbey -
Saskatchewan Jan. 21-26 Kindersley -
Manitoba Jan. 21-26 Pilot Mound -
Northern Ontario Jan. 21-26 Thunder Bay -
Ontario Jan. 19-26 Cobourg -
Quebec Jan. 13-19 Alma -
New Brunswick  Jan. 15-19 Saint Andrews -
Nova Scotia Jan. 14-19 Halifax -
Prince Edward Island Jan. 22-26 West Prince -
Newfoundland and Labrador Jan. 22-26 St. John's  
Yukon Jan. 9-12 Whitehorse -
Northwest Territories Jan. 15-20 Yellowknife -
Nunavut Jan. 9-12 Iqaluit -
CTRS Team # 1 - - Chelsea Carey
CTRS Team # 2 - - Kerri Einarson
CTRS Team # 3 - - Kaitlyn Lawes

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts takes place in Thunder Bay, Ontario from Feb. 14-23.

 

2025 Montana's Brier Playdowns

Province/Territory Date Location Winner
Canada - - Brad Gushue
British Columbia Jan. 20-26 Langley -
Alberta Feb. 5-9 Erskine -
Saskatchewan Jan. 21-26 Kindersley -
Manitoba Feb. 4-9 Portage la Prairie -
Northern Ontario Jan. 21-26 Thunder Bay -
Ontario Jan. 19-26 Cobourg -
Quebec Jan. 13-19 Alma -
New Brunswick  Jan. 29-Feb. 2 Fredericton -
Nova Scotia Jan. 14-19 Halifax -
Prince Edward Island Jan. 22-26 West Prince -
Newfoundland and Labrador Jan. 21-26 St. John's -
Yukon Jan. 9-12 Whitehorse -
Northwest Territories Jan. 29-Feb. 3 Yellowknife -
Nunavut Jan. 9-12 Iqaluit -
CTRS Team # 1 - - Brad Jacobs
CTRS Team # 2 - - Mike McEwen
CTRS Team # 3 - - Matt Dunstone

The 2025 Montana's Brier takes place in Kelowna, British Columbia from Feb. 28-March 9.

