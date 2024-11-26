2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Montana's Brier Playdowns
John Epping - The Canadian Press
Published
2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Playdowns
|Province/Territory
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Canada
|-
|-
|Rachel Homan
|British Columbia
|Jan. 20-26
|Langley
|-
|Alberta
|Jan. 22-26
|Rimbey
|-
|Saskatchewan
|Jan. 21-26
|Kindersley
|-
|Manitoba
|Jan. 21-26
|Pilot Mound
|-
|Northern Ontario
|Jan. 21-26
|Thunder Bay
|-
|Ontario
|Jan. 19-26
|Cobourg
|-
|Quebec
|Jan. 13-19
|Alma
|-
|New Brunswick
|Jan. 15-19
|Saint Andrews
|-
|Nova Scotia
|Jan. 14-19
|Halifax
|-
|Prince Edward Island
|Jan. 22-26
|West Prince
|-
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|Jan. 22-26
|St. John's
|Yukon
|Jan. 9-12
|Whitehorse
|-
|Northwest Territories
|Jan. 15-20
|Yellowknife
|-
|Nunavut
|Jan. 9-12
|Iqaluit
|-
|CTRS Team # 1
|-
|-
|Chelsea Carey
|CTRS Team # 2
|-
|-
|Kerri Einarson
|CTRS Team # 3
|-
|-
|Kaitlyn Lawes
The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts takes place in Thunder Bay, Ontario from Feb. 14-23.
2025 Montana's Brier Playdowns
|Province/Territory
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Canada
|-
|-
|Brad Gushue
|British Columbia
|Jan. 20-26
|Langley
|-
|Alberta
|Feb. 5-9
|Erskine
|-
|Saskatchewan
|Jan. 21-26
|Kindersley
|-
|Manitoba
|Feb. 4-9
|Portage la Prairie
|-
|Northern Ontario
|Jan. 21-26
|Thunder Bay
|-
|Ontario
|Jan. 19-26
|Cobourg
|-
|Quebec
|Jan. 13-19
|Alma
|-
|New Brunswick
|Jan. 29-Feb. 2
|Fredericton
|-
|Nova Scotia
|Jan. 14-19
|Halifax
|-
|Prince Edward Island
|Jan. 22-26
|West Prince
|-
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|Jan. 21-26
|St. John's
|-
|Yukon
|Jan. 9-12
|Whitehorse
|-
|Northwest Territories
|Jan. 29-Feb. 3
|Yellowknife
|-
|Nunavut
|Jan. 9-12
|Iqaluit
|-
|CTRS Team # 1
|-
|-
|Brad Jacobs
|CTRS Team # 2
|-
|-
|Mike McEwen
|CTRS Team # 3
|-
|-
|Matt Dunstone
The 2025 Montana's Brier takes place in Kelowna, British Columbia from Feb. 28-March 9.