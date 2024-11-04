After four decades on men's curling circuit, Howard shifts attention to coaching

For the first time in four decades, curling legend Glenn Howard's focus has fully shifted to coaching duties instead of his playing performance.

That doesn't make it any easier when the four-time world champion walks into an arena.

"I still want to play, I don't know if that's ever going to go away," said Howard. "The game is in my blood and I want to play all the time. But I know it's time with the old knee."

Howard announced his retirement last spring, ending a remarkable playing career that included four national titles and 14 Grand Slam of Curling crowns.

He battled knee issues in recent years before formally handing the skipping reins to son Scott, who threw fourth stones at times last season when his father was on the shelf.

The elder Howard first got into coaching in 2016 with Eve Muirhead's team in Scotland. He worked with Team Jennifer Jones over the last two years.

This season, he's splitting coaching duties between his son's squad and Jones's former team now skipped by Chelsea Carey.

"He's truly passionate about the game," Carey said in a recent interview. "He's very honest and he's straightforward but in a productive way as far as giving feedback.

"It's to the point and it's not sugar-coated, but it's positive and it's constructive feedback. So he's been fantastic. He's a great asset for us."

Howard guided the Jones team to the national final last season. The Winnipeg-based side finished second to Scotties champion Rachel Homan in the Canadian rankings.

Carey did get occasional ice time with third Karlee Burgess, second Emily Zacharias and lead Lauren Lenentine as a substitute last season before joining the team in April.

They've had mixed results so far but can breathe a little easier knowing they have pre-qualified for both the Scotties and the Canadian Curling Trials next year.

"It is still a bit of a learning curve," Howard said of the lineup changes. "You don't jell right away. But what I've seen so far to date as far as the team dynamics, it has been phenomenal."

The team has also had limited action together as a foursome.

Zacharias missed the Grand Slam opener -- the HearingLife Tour Challenge -- due to other commitments. She won't be available for this week's Co-op Canadian Open in Nisku, Alta., either.

Carey's side was 1-3 as a trio last month in Charlottetown. The team will have Lindsey Burgess -- Karlee's cousin -- on board as a substitute this week at the Silent Ice Centre.

"As a coach, you just try to take the positive out of it," Howard said. "Obviously when Emily plays, we're back as a foursome and we'll do the best we can."

The second Grand Slam of the season features 16 of the top men’s teams and 16 of the top women’s teams based on world rankings from Oct. 8.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Ottawa's Rachel Homan are defending champions. Teams will play four round-robin games with the top eight overall from both divisions advancing to the playoffs.

Play begins Tuesday morning and continues through Sunday's finals.

Howard, meanwhile, who's based in Tiny, Ont., said he has yet to throw a stone this season but hopes to eventually return to playing at a recreational level.

He added that coaching allows him to stay involved in the game and give back to the sport he loves.

"It's very rewarding for those two reasons," he said. "I'm super excited about that part of it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.