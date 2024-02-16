Alberta's Sturmay faces Manitoba's Lawes on Day 1 at Scotties Tournament of Hearts on TSN

Day 1 of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins with the first draw featuring a matchup pitting a rookie against a veteran champion.

Team Alberta is skipped by 25-year-old Selena Sturmay, who will be making her Scotties debut this year, while the other end features 2015 Scotties champion Kaitlyn Lawes and Team Manitoba.

Watch Alberta take on Manitoba in Draw 1 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Sturmay won the provincial title in January after her rink beat the Kayla Skrlik-led defending champions in the final.

Team Sturmay is ranked fifth in Canada, winning the Saville Grand Prix. Sturmay won gold at the 2019 Canadian Juniors and second Dezaray Hawes previously represented British Columbia at nationals (2020, 2021).

They are joined by third Danielle Schmiemann and lead Paige Papley.

Team Manitoba is currently ranked fourth in the country in its second season together.

Lawes and her rink of third Selena Njegovan, second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Kristin MacCuish, won the Manitoba Scotties with a 9-8 win over Team Beth Peterson.

Lawes is looking for her first Scotties title since 2015. At last year’s tournament, she just missed out on the playoffs, losing in a tiebreaker to Nova Scotia’s Team Christina Black.

The 35-year-old is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (women’s and mixed doubles) and won a world championship title in 2018.