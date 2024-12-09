Black, Knapp keep rolling with bonspiel victories on Tour

Halifax's Team Christina Black continued their strong 2024-25 season on Monday night with a win at the Stu Sells Brantford Classic, marking their fourth bonspiel victory this season.

Ranked fifth in Canada entering this week's play, Team Black posted a perfect 6-0 record in Brantford, capping it off with a 7-4 win over Oshawa's Team Breanna Rozon in Monday's final.

The 37-year-old Black, who has represented Nova Scotia at five Scotties Tournament of Hearts including two as a skip in 2022 and 2023, added Jill Brothers to her team this season, an experienced curler who has seven career Scotties appearances of her own.

Alongside previous teammates in second Jenn Baxter and lead Karlee Everist, Team Black have been one of the best Canadian women's teams all season long.

A victory in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island in early October at the Tour Challenge Tier 2 kicked things off before making three more East coast finals, winning two of them.

At last week's Grand Slam in St. John's, Team Black made it to the quarterfinal before losing to Sweden's Team Anna Hasselborg.

Team Black will be major favourites to win the province at playdowns after dropping last year's final to Team Heather Smith, a rink that also featured Brothers at third.

If they can secure the provincial win this year, Team Black will be page playoff contenders at February's Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay.

On the men's side of the draw it was Whitby's Team Sam Mooibroek getting the better of Kingston's Team Jonathan Beuk in the final by a score of 6-4.

Team Mooibroek is also putting together a nice season as they are ranked eighth in Canada.

Team Knapp wins fifth event of season

With Saskatoon's Team Mike McEwen already qualified for this season's Montana's Brier in Kelowna, Regina's Team Kelly Knapp has emerged as a top contender to win Saskatchewan this season.

Knapp, alongside third Brennen Jones, second Mike Armstrong and lead Trent Knapp won their sixth bonspiel of the 2024-25 season on Sunday by beating Team Steve Laycock, 9-4, in the final of the S3 Group Curling Stadium Series in Swift Current.

Team Knapp have stayed close to home this season and have found plenty of success, playing in six Saskatchewan-based bonspiels and winning five of them. They are ranked 19th in Canada.

Knapp and company won the provincial title in 2023 and posted a 4-4 record at the Brier in London, missing the playoffs.

Switzerland's Team Xenia Schwaller won the women's event in Swift Current.