Bottcher’s rink looking for new skip in surprise shakeup

Brendan Bottcher's rink is looking for a new skip in a surprising turn of events after capturing bronze at the Montana's Brier for the second straight season last month.

Third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster announced on Tuesday that they "will be going in a new direction for the 2024-25 curling season and beyond," after parting ways with Bottcher following just two seasons together.

"Brendan Bottcher has been an outstanding teammate and friend. We thank him for the time we spent together, during which we won multiple Grand Slams and bronze at the last two Briers," the statement read in part. "We know that Brendan, who is an elite skip and has already represented Canada at the Worlds, will have great success wherever his curling pursuits take him. We wish him the very best. We hope to have news to announce in the very near future."

Team Bottcher posted a 53-21 record in 2023-24, finishing No. 2 in Canada and No. 4 in the world. They won three Tour events and lost two Grand Slam finals.

At the Montana's Brier in Regina, Team Bottcher advanced to the playoffs with a 6-2 round-robin record before dropping the semifinal to Saskatchewan's Team Mike McEwen.

Team Bottcher came together ahead of the 2022-23 curling campaign with the expectation they would be major contenders to represent Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. They also finished third at the 2023 Brier in London.

Bottcher, 32, won the Brier in 2021 while representing Alberta as the skip on a team with Darren Moulding, Brad Thiessen, Karrick Martin and Pat Janssen.

"Over the past two seasons, I have grown so much as a skip, colleague, and as a friend. Although no longer teammates, I wish Ben, Brett, Marc, and Paul all the best on and off the ice," Bottcher said in a statement also posted to the team account on X. "I am more passionate about the future of curling and my future than ever before. As our sport continues to evolve and grow with increased interest from fans across Canada and around the world, generating extraordinary ratings as well as club and elite level expansions, curling is entering its golden era.

"I am excited for what comes next for curling in Canada and the next iteration of Team Bottcher. There will be more news in the near future. Thank you for your support."

Announcements regarding Bottcher's and his former team's futures are expected in the coming days.

The 2025 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials run from Nov. 22-Nov. 30, 2025 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S.