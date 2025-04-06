Team Scotland, skipped by Bruce Mouat, took home gold at the 2025 Men's World Curling Championship with a 5-4 victory over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller on Sunday.

It is the second gold medal at the tournament for Mouat, who also won in 2023, and the seventh gold for Scotland in the tournament's history.

A crucial miss on the fifth rock in the eighth end allowed a force for Scotland, as Switzerland was forced to hit a draw for one to tie the game 4-4 and give Scotland the hammer for the ninth end.

Scotland retained the hammer with a clean ninth, and Mouat hit the winning shot with a draw on the button for the single in the 10th to give Scotland the victory in Moose Jaw.

Mouat skipped a strong seventh end to reclaim the lead for Scotland in a back and forth affair. He hit the double on a tight angle to give Scotland their second lead of the game, 4-3.

Switzerland took the lead back in the sixth end with a double. Mouat missed clearing house of three Swiss rocks by a few centimeters on the second-last shot of the end, which would've helped protect Scotland's lead.

The two teams bounced scoreless ends back and forth until Scotland took their first lead of the game with a double in the fifth end.

Switzerland took an early lead, taking a point in the first end for a 1-0 advantage.

Team Canada's Brad Jacobs earned the bronze medal with an 11-2 thrashing of Team China earlier on Sunday.

More to come.