Canada 3-0 at mixed doubles worlds after two win day

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott finished off a dominant Sunday with an 11-0 victory over the Netherlands' Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Goesgens at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The Canadians earned an 8-3 win over Czechia's Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul earlier Sunday. Canada improved to 3-0 to sit atop Group B alongside host Sweden, also at 3-0.

“I think that would help anyone's confidence,” said Kadriana Lott. “I mean, we've got a couple good teams coming up, but we know that we play against the best of the best so we’re ready for it.”

The Lott's strung together three straight deuces, followed by a three-point fourth end to take a 9-0 edge. After a pair singles furthered their lead, the Dutch pairing conceded the game after six ends.

Kadriana Lott finished the game scored at 98 per cent, complementing the 95 and 96 per cent games she racked up in Canada’s opening two games.

“She's been very consistent on her weights,” said Colton Lott. “For me as a sweeper, it makes it so easy to judge. Every time she's throwing it, I just know right away that it's very close.

"I might have to sweep it a little bit, but she's just been on the ball with that. And her line-calling for my shots has been very good, too. All around, unbelievable.”

The Canadians got off to a hot start before the Czechs also conceded with two ends remaining. Up 2-1 after the second end, Canada scored four in the third to take a sizable edge.

Czechia picked up a single in each of the following two ends to trim the deficit to three but a deuce from the Canadians in the sixth sealed the contest.

In other results from the evening draw, the United States (2-1) defeated China (1-2) 8-6, Scotland (2-1) topped Australia (1-2) 7-5, Czechia (1-2) bounced back to earn an 8-6 win over New Zealand (0-3) and Sweden handed South Korea (1-2) an 8-5 loss.

Canada is set to face South Korea next on Monday.

Round-robin play ends on Thursday, with medal games being held on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2024.