UIJEONGBU-SI - Canada's Rachel Homan made a draw for a single in the 10th end for a 9-7 win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg on Sunday at the LGT world women's curling championship.

Homan, from Ottawa, improved her round-robin record to 2-1 with the victory at Uijeongbu Arena.

Hasselborg, also 2-1, scored three points in the eighth end and added a steal in the ninth but couldn't pull even.

The Canadian side, which includes Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes, will play Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Monday.

Play continues through March 23.

Homan is the defending champion after winning gold last year in Sydney, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.