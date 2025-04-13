Homan falls to Tirinzoni in final of season-ending Players' Championship
TORONTO - Canada's Rachel Homan fell 5-4 to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the women's curling final of the AMJ Players' Championship on Sunday.
After a scoreless first two ends, Tirinzoni scored in the third and fourth ends to take a 2-0 edge.
Homan's Ottawa-based rink trimmed the deficit in half in the fifth. However, the Swiss side made it a 4-1 game in the sixth.
Homan, though, was not down just yet. Homan's side scored three in the seventh, forcing a deciding eighth end.
Tirinzoni's rink scored the winning point in the final end to emerge victorious.
In the men's final, Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-5 in an extra end.
Mouat scored two in the sixth end and stole one in the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, but Schwaller scored two with the hammer in the eighth to force the extra end.
The Scottish skip was coming off a victory last week at the world men's curling championship in Moose Jaw, Sask.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.