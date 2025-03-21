UIJEONGBU-SI - Canada's Rachel Homan cruised to a 10-4 win on Saturday in a qualification match over Scotland's Sophie Jackson to earn a spot in the semifinal of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship.

The defending champion Canadians will next face South Korea's Eunji Gim for a spot in the final. China, which defeated Sweden 8-7 in the other qualification match, will face Switzerland in the other semifinal.

Homan missed out on the second semifinal bye despite being tied for second in the standings with South Korea due to having lost 11-7 to the host team in round-robin play on Wednesday. It's the second year in a row the two sides will meet in the semifinals.

"It doesn't matter who we play next. It's the playoffs and everyone's hard," Homan said. "We just need to play our game and keep playing the way we're playing."

Homan's top-ranked Ottawa-based rink entered the qualification match in South Korea having lost to Scotland 8-7 in the tournament's opening weekend.

Homan scored four in the second end to take an early 4-0 edge before making it 7-1 with three points in the fourth.

"We were in the early ends, and we had an opportunity there. I thought it was there for three, and in one spot it was there for four. It was well-called, well-swept and a big shot. Huge for momentum and we just kept our lead the whole game," Homan said.

After Jackson replied with two in the fifth, Homan scored a combined three points in the following two ends to make it 10-3.

Jackson's rink conceded after scoring just one in the eighth.

