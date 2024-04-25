Canada's Team Lott qualifies for playoffs at mixed doubles worlds

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canada's Kadriana and Colton Lott won their final two group-stage games Thursday and advanced into the playoffs at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The husband-and-wife team from Gimli, Man., needed just one win to clinch a spot, which they did with an 11-4 win over Australia in Thursday's early draw.

The Lotts followed with a 12-6 win over the United States in the final preliminary round draw.

“I think we executed well,” said Kadriana Lott. “We had a few rocky ends in these couple games (Thursday) but we sharpened up what we had to and finished strong at the end.”

Canada and Sweden finished tied with 8-1 records, but the hosts took top spot because they defeated the Canadians on Tuesday in their group-stage meeting.

The Canadians will face Estonia’s Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill (6-3) in Friday's qualification round.

The winner plays Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten of Group A winner Norway (7-2) in the semifinals later that day.

The medal games are Saturday.

“This is where we have to be at our best and we know that going forward, we just have to leave it all out there and give it all we have,” Colton Lott said.

Canada already had second place in Group B locked up before facing the American team of Becca and Matt Hamilton.

The Americans (5-4) scored three in the sixth end to tie the game, but Canada responded with a perfect six-point end in the seventh.

“It’s mixed doubles; you're never out of it regardless of what happens,” Colton Lott said. “If you do give up one of those ends, it's just about knowing how to claw back right after that."

Earlier, Canada opened with a deuce and then stole a single in the second end to take an early 3-0 lead over the Aussie duo of Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill.

Leading 5-4 after five ends, Canada clinched the victory with three in the sixth end and a steal of three more in the seventh.

Switzerland (6-3) will play Scotland (6-3) in the other qualification game, with the winners advancing to a semifinal against Sweden's Rasmus and Isabella Wrana.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.