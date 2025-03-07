Canada to play for bronze at wheelchair curling worlds after semifinal loss to China

STEVENSTON - Canada will play for bronze at the world wheelchair curling championship after losing 5-4 to China in Friday's semifinals.

China raced out to a 4-1 lead after four ends.

Canada made it close but the comeback came up short when it settled for one point in the eighth and final end.

Earlier Friday, the team skipped by Gil Dash of Wolseley, Sask., advanced to the semis with a 6-4 win over Norway in the qualification round.

Canada will face Slovakia for bronze on Saturday, while China takes on South Korea for gold.

Canada defeated Slovakia 6-3 on Wednesday in round-robin play.

