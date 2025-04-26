FREDERICTON - The Canadian team of Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant opened the world mixed doubles curling championship with two wins on Saturday at Willie O'Ree Place.

The Canadians beat Germany 10-5 in the early draw, then edged Denmark 6-4 in the late draw.

Against Germany, Canada scored three in the third end to take a 4-2 lead, and added two more in the fifth to go ahead 5-3. The Germans (Pia-Lisa Schoell and Joshua Sutor) scored a deuce in the sixth end to trim their deficit to 6-5, but Canada roared back with four in the seventh, and it was handshake time.

Against Denmark (Jasmin and Henrik Holtermann), Canada led 2-1 after two ends. The game was tie 3-3 after five ends. The Canadians went ahead 5-3 with a deuce in the sixth, held Denmark to one in the seventh and iced the game with a single in the eighth.

Canada, Italy, Scotland and Sweden all finished the first day of competition in Group A with 2-0 records. China and Finland were 1-1, while Denmark, Germany, Korea and the Netherlands are all 0-2.

Canada will play Sweden in its only game on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025.