CHARLOTTETOWN - Charlottetown will be the host of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for a record fifth time in 2027.

The 46th edition of the Canadian women’s curling championship is set for Feb. 12-21 at Eastlink Centre.

Charlottetown, Regina and Calgary have each hosted four times to date.

Charlottetown last hosted the Scotties in 2011 when Saskatchewan’s Amber Holland claimed gold.

The Eastlink Centre also hosted the Scotties in 1999, with Nova Scotia’s Colleen Jones winning the title.

The 2027 Scotties champion will represent Canada at the 2027 world championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.