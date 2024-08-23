Canadian curler Clancy Grandy, who announced earlier this summer that she will not curl competitively in 2024-25, will join British Curling's coaching staff for the upcoming season, the organization announced on Friday.

“I have always had aspirations of moving into high performance coaching at some point in my career,” said Grandy as part of the announcement. “I believe that the timing has worked out perfectly being able to step into a performance coaching role with British Curling. As a competitive player, I admired the program that has been built through British Curling and the work ethic that all of the athletes display, therefore I was very excited and grateful for such an opportunity to start my coaching career within this organization.”

The 33-year-old former skip captained British Columbia at the last two Scotties Tournament of Hearts and has also spent time in the coaching ranks, working with the Netherlands Curling Association from 2018-2022 as well as with Curl BC in a high performance development capacity.

Grandy has already moved to Scotland for her new job and will work alongside Ross Paterson, guiding the women's teams attempting to represent Great Britain at the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

“Short term, my aspirations are to provide support within the women’s program, whilst gaining knowledge of the systems and I have felt extremely welcomed thus far and look forward to supporting teams on numerous tour campaigns and championships throughout the season," explained Grandy.

“Long term, I have aspirations of coaching at the World Championship and Olympic levels within the British Curling program. I am quite excited about many successful years to come working within the world class program and I aspire to challenge myself each season to gain more knowledge and deepen the foundation that I bring to our athletes, as well as the next generation of athletes to come.”

After curling out of her native Ontario for most of her career, Grandy made the decision to move out West ahead of the 2022-23 campaign to skip a new-look rink in British Columbia featuring third Kayla MacMillan, second Lindsay Dubue and lead Sarah Loken.

It didn't take long for Team Grandy to find success as the foursome captured back-to-back BC Scotties titles in 2023 and 2024, earning the right to represent the province at the Canadian women's curling championship.

Playing as the home team at the 2023 Scotties in Kamloops, Grandy and company posted a 5-3 round-robin record before beating Quebec's Team Laurie St-Georges in a tiebreaker to advance to the playoffs. They lost to Manitoba's Team Jennifer Jones in the opening round.

Team Grandy went 5-3 at the 2024 Scotties in Calgary, but missed the playoffs.