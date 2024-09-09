TORONTO — A lawyer for Team Kerri Einarson lead Briane Harris said a decision on an appeal of the curler's provisional suspension will likely be released in October by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Toronto-based Amanda Fowler, who's serving as counsel for Harris with Emir Crowne, said a half-day remote hearing with the Lausanne, Switzerland-based tribunal was held Aug. 23.

"We are awaiting the decision," Fowler said in an email to The Canadian Press. "We’re not sure when it will be released, but it’s likely next month."

Harris tested positive on Jan. 24 for trace amounts of the prohibited substance Ligandrol in an out-of-competition doping control test. She received the results on Feb. 15, the eve of her team's opening game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

A CAS spokesperson previously confirmed via email that the "procedure 2024/ADD/95 World Curling v. Briane Harris" was before the court's anti-doping division, but no other information was available.

A World Curling Federation spokesperson declined to comment.

Harris could be facing a ban of up to four years. However, there is flexibility for any potential sanction to be adjusted depending on the facts of the case and other factors.

The Winnipeg native's B-sample also came back positive in March. In a statement at the time, Fowler said the curler would seek to clear her name.

"As best as can be determined at this time, Ms. Harris was unknowingly exposed to the banned substance through bodily contact," Fowler said. "In the circumstances, Ms. Harris is therefore keen to clear her name and will seek to expedite any process or mechanism to facilitate such vindication."

Ligandrol is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency for its anabolic, muscle-building effects.

Harris' teammates Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and coach Reid Carruthers have declined public comment on the case.

Harris, 32, did provide a statement to the CBC last March, saying she "was entirely shocked and devastated" when she became aware of the positive test, adding she hoped "the truth would prevail."

The story — coming at the peak of the women's domestic curling season — was a stunner in a sport where negative headlines are unusual and doping cases are rare.

Curling Canada chief executive officer Nolan Thiessen has said the sport's national governing body will abide by any legal ruling on the issue.

Under the provisional suspension, Harris is banned from competition and training. The suspension also prevents her from interacting with her teammates and coach, a Curling Canada spokesperson said.

Team alternate Krysten Karwacki filled in for Harris at the 2024 national playdowns. Einarson's streak of four straight Scotties titles ended when the team was eliminated in a playoff qualifier.

A case involving Canadian canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe could give Harris some cause for optimism.

Vincent Lapointe was provisionally suspended in August 2019 after testing positive for trace amounts of Ligandrol. Her ban was overturned in January 2020.

She was cleared to compete when the International Canoe Federation accepted her argument that a trace amount of the substance was transferred to her via the body fluids of an ex-boyfriend.

Vincent Lapointe declined an interview request last spring but said she had previously reached out to Harris.

"I have already talked with her and I wished her the best," she said in a text message.

The 2024-25 curling season, which started in earnest this month, is a critical one in the quadrennial.

Canadian teams are trying to qualify for the Canadian Curling Trials in November 2025. That event will determine the country's representatives at the Milan Olympics in February 2026.

Team Kerri Einarson has enjoyed much success at the national playdowns and represented Canada at the world championship, but has yet to wear the Maple Leaf at the Winter Games.

Karwacki, who played lead for Team Nancy Martin last season, filled in for Harris again last week at the Saville Shootout in Edmonton.

Einarson's side entered the competition ranked ninth in the world.

