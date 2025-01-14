A provisional suspension issued to Canadian curler Briane Harris has been lifted "with immediate effect" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it found she bears "no fault or negligence" for an anti-doping rule violation last year.

“I cannot put into words how happy and relieved I am feeling right now," Harris said Tuesday. "I have been shaking all morning since receiving the news that I thought would never come. I am exonerated and it feels so incredibly amazing.

"I am so excited to play the sport I love again, and I can’t wait to do so.”

Harris, the lead on Team Kerri Einarson, tested positive on Jan. 24 for trace amounts of the prohibited substance Ligandrol. She received the results from an out-of-competition doping control test on Feb. 15 and hasn't played since.

Harris claimed she was unknowingly exposed to the banned substance through bodily contact.

Her Toronto-area lawyers, Amanda Fowler and Emir Crowne, received the CAS statement Tuesday morning.

"The circumstances of this case are unique and unfortunate," Fowler and Crowne said via email. "We are happy that Ms. Harris prevailed and can return to the sport she loves.”

The World Curling Federation said that no penalty would be imposed on Harris for the anti-doping rule violation, as it was determined there was no fault or negligence on her part.

The federation said the CAS decision will not be published while it is subject to appeal.

Einarson, who rolled to a 10-1 win over Team Kayla Skrlik on Tuesday afternoon at the WFG Masters in Guelph, Ont., said the news was a relief.

"It's such great news for Briane, I'm going to get emotional," Einarson said, fighting back tears. "But we're super happy for her. I know this has been challenging for her."

Ligandrol is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency for its anabolic, muscle-building effects.

Harris' B-sample also came back positive last March. A half-day remote hearing with the Lausanne, Switzerland-based court was held Aug. 23.

In the 15-page CAS decision forwarded by Harris' lawyers, the curler argued she did not know nor suspect that her husband had been consuming Ligandrol, or that intimate contact represented a risk of contamination with prohibited substances.

Under the provisional suspension, Harris was banned from competition and training. The ban also prevented the Winnipeg native from interacting with her teammates and coach.

"The testimonies provided by the athlete and her husband were credible and demonstrated that the athlete was unaware of her husband’s use of Ligandrol and her exposure to the substance," the document said.

It wasn't immediately clear when Harris might return to action.

"We can confirm that Briane Harris is immediately eligible to participate in all Curling Canada events," Curling Canada wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are pleased to welcome her back to competition and wish her the best in her future curling endeavours."

The story — which came on the eve of the national women's championship last season — was a stunner in a sport where negative headlines are unusual and doping cases are rare.

Einarson and teammates Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Krysten Karwacki declined public comment on the case after the news broke. Karwacki has filled in at lead while Harris has been out of the lineup.

"We're all very close," said coach Reid Carruthers. "We live and breathe everything together. The good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between. This team has been together for a long time and it's been a journey this year to say the least."

Karlee Burgess was recently named to the team for the rest of the season as an injury replacement for Birchard.

In a social media post, Einarson's team expressed its relief about the resolution of the case and noted the "unimaginable stress" it caused Harris and her family.

The post said the Masters would be a "team dress rehearsal" for the nationals and that further lineup discussions would take place after the event.

The CAS decision came a month out from the start of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont. Einarson's team has pre-qualified for the competition.

"It has been a difficult 11 months for all of us not knowing what was going to happen, so we're thankful we can all move forward with some clarity," the post said.

Einarson's team also has a berth in the Canadian Curling Trials in November. That event will determine the country's representatives at the Milan Olympics in February 2026.

"We're thrilled for Briane," Carruthers said. "It has been a very long journey for her and her family. There's a lot of relief on that front."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.