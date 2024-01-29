Curling Canada announces pools for Calgary Scotties

With the countdown to the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts now in full swing following the conclusion of playdowns, Curling Canada officially announced the two pools that will compete for the Canadian women's curling championship in February.

The 18-team field will once again be broken down into two pools of nine where an eight-game round robin will commence. Following round-robin play, the top three teams from each pool will advance to the six-team playoff.

And here's a look at Pool B #STOH2024



1. ON-Homan, Rachel Homan

2. MB-Jones, Jennifer Jones

6. ON-Inglis, Danielle Inglis

7. MB-Cameron, Kate Cameron

10. BC-Grandy, Clancy Grandy

11. NT, Kerry Galusha

14. NS, Heather Smith

15. NB, Melissa Adams

18. YK, Bayly Scoffin

Nunavut announced earlier this month that they won't be sending a team to this year's Tournament of Hearts.

There will be no tiebreakers at this year's Scotties with head-to-head results followed by Last-Shot Draw rankings determining playoff spots if needed.

In the playoffs, the first-place team in Pool A will take on the second-place team in Pool B and vice versa. The winners of these games will advance to the page playoff 1 vs. 2 game while the losers take on the third-place finishers for a spot in the 3 vs. 4 game.

Competition from the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary will begin on Friday, Feb. 16 with the gold-medal game going Sunday, Feb. 25.

See below for the pools and team lineups:

POOL A

3. Team Canada, Kerri Einarson (Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard, Briane Harris, Krysten Karwacki, Reid Carruthers; Gimli, Man.)

4. Manitoba-Lawes, Kaitlyn Lawes (Selena Njegovan, Jocelyn Peterman, Kristin MacCuish, Connor Njegovan; Winnipeg)

5. Alberta, Selena Sturmay (Danielle Schmiemann, Dezaray Hawes, Paige Papley, Ted Appelman; Edmonton)

8. British Columbia-Brown, Corryn Brown (Erin Pincott, Jenn Armstrong, Sam Fisher, Jim Cotter; Kamloops)

9. Saskatchewan, Skylar Ackerman (Ashley Thevenot, Taylor Stremick, Kaylin Skinner, Amber Holland, Patrick Ackerman; Saskatoon)

12. Northern Ontario, Krista McCarville (Andrea Kelly, Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala, Sarah Potts, Rick Lang; Thunder Bay, Ont.)

13. Quebec, Laurie St-Georges (Jamie Sinclair, Emily Riley, Kelly Middaugh, Marie-France Larouche; Glenmore & Laval-sur-le-Lac, Que.)

16. Prince Edward Island, Jane DiCarlo [throws third stones] (Veronica Mayne [throws fourth stones], Sabrina Smith, Whitney Jenkins; Crapaud)

17. Newfoundland and Labrador, Stacie Curtis (Erica Curtis, Julie Hynes, Camille Burt, Jessica Wiseman, Eugene Trickett; St. John’s)

POOL B

1. Ontario-Homan, Rachel Homan (Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, Rachel Brown, Don Bartlett; Ottawa)

2. Manitoba-Jones, Jennifer Jones (Emily Zacharias [throws second stones], Karlee Burgess [throws third stones], Lauren Lenentine, Glenn Howard, Winnipeg/Altona)

6. Ontario-Inglis, Danielle Inglis (Kira Brunton, Calissa Daly, Cassandra de Groot, Kimberly Tuck, Steve Acorn; Ottawa)

7. Manitoba-Cameron, Kate Cameron (Meghan Walter, Taylor McDonald, Mackenzie Elias, Mackenzie Zacharias; Winnipeg)

10. British Columbia, Clancy Grandy (Kayla MacMillan, Lindsay Dubue, Sarah Loken; Vancouver)

11. Northwest Territories, Kerry Galusha [throws lead stones] (Jo-Ann Rizzo [throws fourth stones], Margot Flemming [throws third stones], Sarah Koltun [throws second stones], Shona Barbour, Kevin Koe; Yellowknife)

14. Nova Scotia, Heather Smith [throws third stones] (Jill Brothers [throws fourth stones], Marie Christianson, Erin Carmody, Taylour Stevens, Colleen Jones; Halifax)

15. New Brunswick, Melissa Adams (Jaclyn Crandall, Molli Ward, Kendra Lister, Kayla Russell, Alex Robichaud; Fredericton)

18. Yukon, Bayly Scoffin (Kerry Foster, Raelyn Helston, Kimberly Tuor, Helen Strong, Kevin Patterson; Whitehorse)