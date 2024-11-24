Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher have New Year's Eve plans as they will be in Liverpool, N.S., for the Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials after booking their spot in a qualifying event on Sunday.

Edmonton's Homan and Bottcher defeated Lauren Wasylkiw and Shane Konings of Unionville, Ont., 8-1, in the final of the second qualifying event taking place at the Guelph Curling Club.

The pair scored four in the third end as Wasylkiw-Konings conceded after just four ends.

A third and final qualifying event takes place in Banff from Dec. 5-8, with the final eight spots being determined via the Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings.

Some big names have already qualified for the event that will determine Canada's mixed doubles representatives at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Last year's mixed doubles national champions in Kadriana and Colton Lott will be there, as well as Laura Walker-Kirk Muyres, Jocelyn Peterman-Brett Gallant, and Jennifer Jones-Brent Laing.

However, there's a good chance Homan, 35, and Bottcher, 32, end up being the biggest names - and possible favourites - at the Trials. The two Canadian champions are playing in their first season of mixed doubles together after Bottcher originally signed on to coach Homan's four-person team for this season. Bottcher no longer coaches Team Homan after a spot opened up on Brad Gushue's Brier-winning squad in St. John's, Nfld., following the departure of EJ Harnden.

Homan has plenty of experience in the mixed doubles discipline, as Homan and John Morris were selected to wear the Red and White at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after the Trials were cancelled due to COVID-19. Homan and Morris missed the playoffs, falling short of the podium.

The Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials runs over the holidays from Dec. 30-Jan. 4 at the Queens Place Emera Centre in Liverpool, N.S.