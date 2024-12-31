LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher took sole possession of top spot in Pool A with an 11-4 win over Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres on Tuesday at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials.

Homan and Bottcher started strong with four points in the first and third ends to improve to 4-0 and hand Walker and Muyres their first loss of the event.

Walker and Muyres fell into a tie for second at 3-1 with Brittany Tran and Rylan Kleiter.

After falling 9-5 to Walker and Muyres in Tuesday's morning draw, Tran and Kleiter responded with a 6-3 win over Jessica Zheng and Victor Pietrangelo (1-3) in Draw 7.

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing were in a tie for fourth at 2-2 with Paige Papley and Evan Van Amsterdam.

Papley earned their second win of the day with an 8-6 victory over Robert Desjardins and Anne-Sophie Gionest (0-4) while Jones and Laing fell 7-6 to Nancy Martin and Steve Laycock (1-3).

Earlier, Homan and Bottcher downed Zheng and Pietrangelo 7-3, Jones and Laing downed Desjardins and Gionest 8-2 and Papley and Van Amsterdam beat Martin and Laycock 7-4.

In Pool B action, Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman improved to 4-0 after defeating John Epping and Lisa Weagle 6-3 in Tuesday's late draw.

Gallant and Peterman trailed Epping and Weagle 3-1 after three ends, but tied it with a single in the fourth, then stole two in the fifth and one more in the sixth to build a 5-2 lead. The teams exchanged singles in the seventh and eighth ends.

Epping and Weagle slipped to 3-1 in the standings.

Epping and Weagle scored two in the seventh and stole one in the eighth for a 10-8 comeback win over the father-daughter duo of Jim and Jaelyn Cotter earlier in the day.

In other late Draw 8 results, Taylor Reese-Hansen and Corey Chester improved to 1-3 with a 7-5 win over Riley Sandham and Brendan Craig (1-3), Alex Robichaud and Melissa Adams (1-3) beat Jaelyn and Jim Cotter (2-2) 7-3, and Jennifer Armstrong and Tyrel Griffith (2-2) beat Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott (2-2) 8-5.

The top three teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs starting Thursday. The final is set for Saturday.

The winning duo will represent Canada at the world championship this April in Fredericton, which will determine most of the countries who will compete in mixed doubles at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in Italy in 2026.

If Canada qualifies, the trials winner will also wear the Maple Leaf at the Games.

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won gold when mixed doubles made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

Morris and Homan missed the playoffs at the Beijing Games in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.