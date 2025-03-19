Homan, Canada bounce back vs. Norway after loss to South Korea at World Women's Curling Championship

UIJEONGBU-SI - Eunji Gim gave local fans a reason to celebrate Wednesday at Uijeongbu Arena as her surging squad knocked off Rachel Homan's Canadian rink 11-7 at the LGT world women's curling championship.

Homan's Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes rebounded in the late draw with an 8-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik. Canada had hammer in the 10th end and scored two for the victory.

"We just didn't capitalize on our opportunities and the game was real close," Homan said.

Canada and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg were tied in third place at 6-2 after 14 sessions. Gim was alone in second place at 7-1 and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni remained unbeaten at 8-0.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will advance to the weekend playoffs.

China's Rui Wang was in fifth place at 5-3 ahead of Scotland's Sophie Jackson at 5-4.

Denmark's Madeleine Dupont was just under the cutline at 4-4 with two days of round-robin play to go. Norway slipped to 4-5.

Gim and Homan were tied 3-3 after five ends, but the South Korean skip scored three in the sixth for a lead she wouldn't relinquish. Homan made a game of it by scoring three in the ninth but Gim responded with three points in the 10th.

"Yeah, it hurts. We would have liked to have played a little bit better, but lots of learning to be done," said Canadian vice Tracy Fleury. "There's a lot that we'll take away from that game. Just a little bit of rock placement, rock management, some line calling and some stuff with the sheet."

South Korea shot 94 per cent as a team while Canada was at 90 per cent.

In the late draw, Norwegian fourth Kristin Skaslien executed an exceptional tapback through a narrow port in the ninth end to sit one. Canada attempted a slash for two but missed wide, allowing Norway to steal and tie the game.

Homan made a nose hit for two in the 10th end to win. It was her 100th career game representing Canada on the international stage.

"Look at that. If only I was 100-0," said Homan, who improved to 80-20. "I'm always happy to represent Canada and I'm glad I've been able to play that many games for Canada."

Canada was scheduled to play Switzerland and Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura (3-5) on Thursday.

Homan won gold at the 2024 world playdowns in Sydney, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.