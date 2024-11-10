Homan, Mouat stay red-hot with Grand Slam wins at Canadian Open

NISKU, Alta. — Canada's Rachel Homan defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-5 to win the women's curling final at the Co-op Canadian Open on Sunday.

Down 3-2 after three ends, Homan scored three points in the fourth end and another point in the fifth to take control of the game.

Tirinzoni made it a one-point game with a deuce in the sixth but that was as close as her team would get.

Homan scored once more in the seventh to secure the victory.

Homan, from Ottawa, went a perfect 4-0 in pool play before topping Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 7-5 in the quarterfinals and then besting South Korea's Seung-youn Ha 6-1 in the semifinals, both on Saturday.

Canada's Brad Gushue fell 6-3 to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's final later Sunday.

Mouat jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first end and was up 6-2 after five ends. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., scored one point in the seventh before shaking hands.

Gushue went 4-0 in pool play before continuing his winning ways to advance into the final. Gushue defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin 6-5 in the quarterfinals and then topped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-2 in Saturday's semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.