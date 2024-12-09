The tandem of Jennifer Armstrong and Tyrel Griffith did not win this weekend's qualifying event for the upcoming Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials, but punched their ticket anyway thanks to an appearance in the semifinal.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant defeated Kadriana and Colton Lott, 6-2, in Sunday's final at the Rocky Mountain Classic in Banff, but both duos have already qualified for the Trials, meaning the next highest non-qualified team earned the spot.

That honour was given to Armstrong and Griffith after they were able to defeat Quebec's Emila Gagne and Pierre-Luc Morissette in the quarterfinal.

Eight duos have already qualified for the 16-team Trials with the final eight to be announced by Curling Canada on Tuesday using the Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings.

The 2025 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials is set to take place at Queens Place Emera Centre in Liverpool, N.S., from Dec. 30, 2024-Jan. 4, 2025. The winner will represent the country 14 months later at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy from Feb. 6-22, 2026.