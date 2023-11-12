PICTOU, N.S. — Italy's Joel Retornaz defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin 6-5 to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National on Sunday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Retornaz made an open hit to concede a single in the eighth end for the win. It was his second Grand Slam title of the season.

In the women's final, South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim scored one point in the final end for a 7-6 win over Ottawa's Rachel Homan.

Other Winners on Tour

Men

Prague Open - Lukas Klima

MCT Curling Cup - Brett Walter

Original 16 Men's Cashspiel - Mike McEwen

COMCO Cashspiel - Sam Mooibroek

Women

Ladies Alberta Open - Kayla Skrlik

MCT Curling Cup - Kim Rhyme