Retornaz wins second Grand Slam of season at National; Gim wins women's event
Team Joel Retornaz - The Canadian Press
Published
Updated
PICTOU, N.S. — Italy's Joel Retornaz defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin 6-5 to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National on Sunday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.
Retornaz made an open hit to concede a single in the eighth end for the win. It was his second Grand Slam title of the season.
In the women's final, South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim scored one point in the final end for a 7-6 win over Ottawa's Rachel Homan.
Other Winners on Tour
Men
Prague Open - Lukas Klima
MCT Curling Cup - Brett Walter
Original 16 Men's Cashspiel - Mike McEwen
COMCO Cashspiel - Sam Mooibroek
Women
Ladies Alberta Open - Kayla Skrlik
MCT Curling Cup - Kim Rhyme