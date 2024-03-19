FREDERICTON — Kadriana and Colton Lott moved to 5-0 at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship with a 6-5 win over Jenny and Edward White in a battle of husband-and-wife duos Tuesday.

The Lotts jumped out to a 4-1 lead after four ends in the late afternoon draw.

However, the Whites made it a game late, tying the contest with three in the seventh before the Lotts scored the winning single in the final end.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, the 2019 national champions and world silver medallists, improved to 4-1 with two victories.

The duo earned a 6-5 win over the Whites in the morning and a 5-4 triumph over Anne-Sophie Gionest and Robert Desjardins later in the afternoon.

Defending champions Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing went 1-1 on Tuesday and are 2-3 for the tournament.

Jones and Laing dropped a 7-6 decision to Riley Sandham and Brendan Craig in the morning before bouncing back with an 8-7 extra-end win over Lisa Weagle and John Epping.

Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres improved to 5-0 with a 9-3 win in six ends over Felix Asselin and Laurie St-Georges (3-2) in the evening draw. Andrea Kelly and Tyler Tardi suffered their first loss, falling 11-4 in six ends to Ryan and Madison Kleiter in the evening draw. Both teams are 4-1.

There are four draws scheduled for Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.