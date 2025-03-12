Kelowna to host curling Olympic qualification event in December

KELOWNA, B.C. - Nations seeking to secure their place in the 2026 Winter Olympic curling events will compete in a final qualification tournament in Kelowna, B.C.

The event will take place from Dec. 6-19.

The final two places in each event at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be decided at the Kelowna Curling Club.

For the men's and women's competition, the National Olympic Committees ranked 9-13 from the ranking list built off the results at the 2024 and 2025 world championships, along with the top three NOCs from the pre-qualification event — to be held in the fall — will compete.

The mixed doubles qualification follows a different process. Any nations that qualified for the 2024 and 2025 world championships, but did not yet qualify for the Olympics through points at these championships or by hosting the Games, can compete.

If there are fewer than 16 mixed doubles teams, then the next highest ranked nation from the official world ranking list, as of May 1, will be invited until all 16 spots are filled at the qualifying."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.