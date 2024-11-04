Another week, another new lineup and another win for Team Kerri Einarson.

The Gimli, Man., foursome won their second bonspiel of the season on Sunday at the Saville Grand Prix in Edmonton.

Einarson, third Val Sweeting and lead Krysten Karwacki were joined by second Joanne Courtney who was sparing for the injured Shannon Birchard.

Team Einarson posted a 6-1 record, including playoff wins over Edmonton's Team Myla Plett in the quarterfinal, Winnipeg's Team Kaitlyn Lawes in the semifinal and South Korea's Team Seungyoun Ha in the final.

Einarson scored a deuce in the eighth end to pick up the 6-5 victory.

The 30-year-old Birchard, who has won five Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles, including four with Einarson, hasn't played this season due to a knee injury.

After playing the opening event with just three players, Team Einarson have used a handful of notable curlers who no longer play on the competitive circuit with four player teams.

Laura Walker filled-in for their brief one game appearance at the PointsBet Invitational in late September before Dawn McEwen helped them win the first Grand Slam of the season - the Tour Challenge in Charlottetown - the following week, beating No. 1-ranked Team Rachel Homan in the final.

Courtney, who stepped away from competitive curling at the end of the 2021-22 season, will remain with Team Einarson for this week's Grand Slam event in Nisku, Alta.

Karwacki has played lead for Team Einarson this season as a resolution regarding Briane Harris' appeal regarding a doping violation has yet to be determined.

On the men's side of the draw, Team Korey Dropkin of the United States defeated Japan's Team Takumi Maeda, 6-4, in the final.

Dropkin and company edged Calgary's Team Kevin Koe, 6-5, in the semifinal by scoring two in the last end.

Black comes up short for another win

Out East, Team Christina Black found themselves in another final looking for their fourth straight win at the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic.

The Halifax foursome almost made it happen, but dropped a 6-5 decision to Scotland's Team Rebecca Morrison after allowing a three-spot in the eighth end and steal of one in the extra.

Team Black won all six of their games leading up to Sunday's final.

Quebec's Team Laurie St-Georges and Ontario's Danielle Inglis were both eliminated in the quarters.

South Korea's Team ByeongJin Jeong defeated Ontario's Team Sam Mooibroek, 7-6, in an extra end in the men's final.

For a full list of winners, click the links: Men's Tour / Women's Tour

Headed to the Mixed Double Trials

Calgary's Brittany Tran and Rylan Kleiter have punched their ticket to the 2025 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials after beating Toronto's Lisa Weagle and John Epping, 6-3, on Sunday in the final of the first qualification event slated to take place this Fall.

The duo joins Kadriana and Colton Lott, Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres, Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, Nancy Martin and Steve Laycock as well as Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, who have already qualified.

Sixteen teams will compete at the Trials, set to take place from Dec. 30, 2024-Jan. 4, 2025 at Queens Place Emera Centre in Liverpool, N.S.

Spots will be available to winners in Guelph (Nov. 21-24) and Banff (Dec. 5-8) with the final eight teams coming from the Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings as of Dec. 9, 2024.