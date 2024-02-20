Kerry Galusha's Northwest Territories rink earned their first win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in record fashion on Tuesday.

Galusha's rink set a Scotties record by erasing a seven-point deficit to defeat Danielle Inglis' Ontario rink. Three rinks previously shared the tournament record with six-point comebacks.

Galusha's rink trailed 7-0 after giving up five in the second end. After closing to within one after six ends, Galusha's rink needed three with the hammer in the ninth to tie the game.

Inglis failed her tap attempt for shot stone with the hammer in the 10th end, allowing Galusha's rink to earn their first victory.

Northwest Territories now has a 1-3 record, while Inglis' Ontario rink dropped to 2-3.

More details to follow.